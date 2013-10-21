WGBH

Father Brown on WGBX

Preview | 30s

Father Brown is a Catholic priest who also has a talent for solving crimes.

Set in the 1950s in the heart of the beautiful English countryside, this mystery series stars Mark Williams as Father Brown, a Catholic priest who also happens to have a particular talent for solving crimes.

10/21/2013 | Rating NR

Problems playing video? Report a Problem | Closed Captioning Feedback