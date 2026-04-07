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Season 3 Preview

Preview: Season 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.

Lucy Worsley investigates one of history’s most explosive break-ups: the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.

04/07/2026

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Season 3 PreviewNow Playing

Season 3 Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S3 | 30s | Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies. (30s)

John the Painter: Saboteur

John the Painter: Saboteur

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Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m 20s | Lucy meets Prof James Crossland to learn more about John the Painter and his bomb attack. (3m 20s)

Ex-Politician Ruth Davidson Analyzes King George III’s Letters

Ex-Politician Ruth Davidson Analyzes King George III’s Letters

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m | Lucy meets ex-politician Ruth Davidson who analyzes King George III's private letters. (3m)

"British" Benjamin / "American" Benjamin

"British" Benjamin / "American" Benjamin

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Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m 1s | Lucy visits the Royal Society in London to learn about Benjamin Franklin's dramatic transformation. (3m 1s)

The Boston Massacre

The Boston Massacre

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Clip: S3 Ep1 | 3m 15s | Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre. (3m 15s)

Benjamin Franklin’s House

Benjamin Franklin’s House

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Clip: S3 Ep1 | 4m 9s | Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin. (4m 9s)

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