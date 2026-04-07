Season 3 Preview
Preview: Season 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Lucy Worsley investigates one of history’s most explosive break-ups: the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Season 3 Preview
Preview: Season 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Lucy Worsley investigates one of history’s most explosive break-ups: the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Lucy Worsley Investigates
Lucy Worsley Investigates is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
- The American Revolution is usually described as a heroic struggle taking place on American soil, but that's only half the story.
There's an untold version: the British perspective.
I'm reinvestigating one of the most exclusive breakups in history.
I'm going to reexamine the original evidence and ask if things could have been different.
(dramatic music)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S3 | 30s | Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies. (30s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m 20s | Lucy meets Prof James Crossland to learn more about John the Painter and his bomb attack. (3m 20s)
Ex-Politician Ruth Davidson Analyzes King George III’s Letters
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m | Lucy meets ex-politician Ruth Davidson who analyzes King George III's private letters. (3m)
"British" Benjamin / "American" Benjamin
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S3 Ep2 | 3m 1s | Lucy visits the Royal Society in London to learn about Benjamin Franklin's dramatic transformation. (3m 1s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S3 Ep1 | 3m 15s | Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre. (3m 15s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S3 Ep1 | 4m 9s | Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin. (4m 9s)
Support for PBS provided by: