Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire centuries of democratic movements within the United States and around the globe.

Episode One: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

Opposition in colonial North America to British policies over taxes, land, and sovereignty escalates into violent confrontation. Fighting in Massachusetts ignites a war that gives common cause to thirteen otherwise disunited colonies.

Episode Two: An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)

As New Englanders work to force the British Army from Boston, Congress puts George Washington in command of a new Continental Army. In July 1776, Congress declares American independence, insisting on the people’s right to resist tyranny.

Episode Three: The Times That Try Men’s Souls (June 1776 – January 1777)

British General Howe soundly defeats General Washington at Long Island and in Manhattan, forcing the Americans to abandon New York City. After fleeing across New Jersey, Washington’s army regroups before attacking an outpost at Trenton.

Episode Four: Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)

After beating General Washington in battle, General Howe takes Philadelphia, forcing Congress to flee the city. But the Americans’ surprising victory over General Burgoyne at Saratoga encourages France to openly support the United States.

Episode Five: The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

After Valley Forge and Monmouth, the French-American alliance changes the war and moves it to other theaters. Navies battle off England and in the Caribbean, while armies advance in Indian Country and the South. The British take Charleston.

Episode Six: The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)

British General Cornwallis struggles to pacify the southern states. Supported by the French, Washington wins the decisive victory at Yorktown. With independence secured, Americans aspire for a more perfect union.