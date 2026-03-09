How to Watch Lucy Worsley Investigates
Lucy Worsley Investigates is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
About Season 2
In this series, Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history. She uncovers forgotten witnesses, re-examines old evidence and follows new clues to bring a fresh and modern perspective to some of the most enduring historical mysteries.
Episode 1 - Jack the Ripper: Many think of true crime as a modern obsession, but Lucy investigates the phenomenon through the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode 2 - William the Conqueror: Lucy investigates how William the Conqueror won not just the Battle of Hastings but the battle for England.
Episode 3 - The Gunpowder Plot: Lucy consults experts who help contribute to the uncovering of this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode 4 - Bloody Mary: Lucy investigates whether England’s first ruling female monarch was as bloody as history suggests.
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