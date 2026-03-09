Lucy Worsley Investigates

In this series, Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history. She uncovers forgotten witnesses, re-examines old evidence and follows new clues to bring a fresh and modern perspective to some of the most enduring historical mysteries.

Episode 1 - Jack the Ripper: Many think of true crime as a modern obsession, but Lucy investigates the phenomenon through the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.

Episode 2 - William the Conqueror: Lucy investigates how William the Conqueror won not just the Battle of Hastings but the battle for England.

Episode 3 - The Gunpowder Plot: Lucy consults experts who help contribute to the uncovering of this extraordinary moment in history.

Episode 4 - Bloody Mary: Lucy investigates whether England’s first ruling female monarch was as bloody as history suggests.