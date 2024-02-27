How Leslie Jones Became a Comedian
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 31m | Comedian and actress Leslie Jones does a deep dive on her creative process. (31m)
Special | 2h 4m 48s | Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke. (2h 4m 48s)
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 52m 55s | Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke. (1h 52m 55s)
Maryam Taghavi: Estranged Letters
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 4s | An Iranian-American artist’s work uses abstracted Persian calligraphy to signify migration. (15m 4s)
Phoebe Robinson Shows Her Work
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 31m 45s | Comedian Phoebe Robinson takes on hustle-culture in biting comedy special. (31m 45s)
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore [EAD]
Special | 1h 54m 36s | Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community. (1h 54m 36s)
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 36m 43s | Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community. (1h 36m 43s)
Sarah McLachlan: Making Music to Connect and Heal
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 37m 19s | Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan opens up in a candid interview about making music. (37m 19s)
Harvey Fierstein on gay representation on Broadway and its deep history
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 13m 8s | Harvey Fierstein talks to director Michael Kantor backstage during the production of "Hairspray." (13m 8s)
How Natasha Rothwell’s Life Brought Her to “The White Lotus”
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 33m 40s | Actress Natasha Rothwell on her creative process in "The White Lotus." (33m 40s)
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 10m | Ringo Starr describes his friendship with Mae West. (10m)
Daniel Dae Kim Leads Spy Drama and Fights for Industry Change
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 21m 48s | Actor Daniel Dae Kim on his groundbreaking career and new project, "Butterfly." (21m 48s)
Edel Rodriguez: Freedom is a Verb [Extended Audio Description]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 19m 25s | Discover this portrait of the Cuban-American graphic artist and graphic novelist Edel Rodriguez. (19m 25s)
Edel Rodriguez: Freedom is a Verb [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 17m 14s | Discover this portrait of the Cuban-American graphic artist and graphic novelist Edel Rodriguez. (17m 14s)
Edel Rodriguez: Freedom is a Verb
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 17m 14s | Discover this portrait of the Cuban-American graphic artist and graphic novelist Edel Rodriguez. (17m 14s)
Mel Brooks' wild ride to his first Broadway show ever
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 5m 44s | Mel Brooks talks about the first Broadway show he ever saw—Cole Porter's "Anything Goes." (5m 44s)
John Kander and Fred Ebb on “Cabaret,” creativity and collaboration
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 5m 56s | Composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb talk about how they have worked together. (5m 56s)
House of Aama: Threads of Legacy [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 16m 45s | Explore the creative process and familial narrative behind acclaimed fashion label House of Aama. (16m 45s)
House of Aama: Threads of Legacy [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m | Explore the creative process and familial narrative behind acclaimed fashion label House of Aama. (15m)
House of Aama: Threads of Legacy
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m | Explore the creative process and familial narrative behind acclaimed fashion label House of Aama. (15m)
Marcella [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 1h 29m 4s | Contains EAD. Discover how cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America. (1h 29m 4s)
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 22m 55s | Contains ASL. Discover how cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America. (1h 22m 55s)
Norman Teague: Love Reigns Supreme [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 16m 52s | Follow furniture maker and conceptual artist Norman Teague as he prepares for a solo exhibition. (16m 52s)
Norman Teague: Love Reigns Supreme [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 16m 23s | Follow furniture maker and conceptual artist Norman Teague as he prepares for a solo exhibition. (16m 23s)
Norman Teague: Love Reigns Supreme
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 16m 23s | Follow furniture maker and conceptual artist Norman Teague as he prepares for a solo exhibition. (16m 23s)
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 1h 35m 17s | Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times. [EAD] (1h 35m 17s)
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 23m 45s | Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times. [ASL] (1h 23m 45s)
Phil Rosenthal’s Secret Recipe: Good Food and a Laugh
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 22m 53s | TV writer and host Phil Rosenthal talks about finding our shared humanity in food and comedy. (22m 53s)
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Special | 2h 10m 34s | Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian. (2h 10m 34s)
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 51m 14s | Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian. (1h 51m 14s)
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 17m 34s | Follow Danielle Scott as she makes art that explores the wretched pain and beauty of her ancestors. (17m 34s)
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 44s | Follow Danielle Scott as she makes art that explores the wretched pain and beauty of her ancestors. (15m 44s)
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 44s | Follow Danielle Scott as she makes art that explores the wretched pain and beauty of her ancestors. (15m 44s)
Tunde Adebimpe Channels His DIY Roots Into Raw Solo Debut
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 37m 28s | Musician Tunde Adebimpe on his creative process behind his solo album debut. (37m 28s)
Gioncarlo Valentine: Exposures [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 21m 27s | Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine documents intimacy as a radical act of self-exploration. (21m 27s)
Gioncarlo Valentine: Exposures [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 18m 13s | Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine documents intimacy as a radical act of self-exploration. (18m 13s)
Gioncarlo Valentine: Exposures
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 18m 13s | Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine documents intimacy as a radical act of self-exploration. (18m 13s)
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 17m 58s | Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel. (17m 58s)
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 37s | Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel. (15m 37s)
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 38s | Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel. (15m 38s)
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 25s | Follow the Broadway choreographer as she elevates the possible with bold explorations of movement. (15m 25s)
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 30m 48s | The story of George Lee, a pioneering Asian dancer who later became a Vegas blackjack dealer. (30m 48s)
Camille A. Brown: Giant Steps [Extended Audio Description]
Special | 17m 14s | Follow the Broadway choreographer as she elevates the possible with bold explorations of movement. (17m 14s)
Camille A. Brown: Giant Steps [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 15m 25s | Follow the Broadway choreographer as she elevates the possible with bold explorations of movement. (15m 25s)
Daveed Diggs Takes on Cyberpunk Rap
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 25m 28s | Rapper and actor Daveed Diggs on his creative process as a rapper and songwriter. (25m 28s)
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Special | 1h 44m 43s | Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus. (1h 44m 43s)
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 36m 59s | Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus. (1h 36m 59s)
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Special | 1h 46m 21s | Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli. (1h 46m 21s)
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [ASL]
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 1h 42m 6s | Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli. (1h 42m 6s)
Lucy Dacus Makes Her First Loves Songs
Video has Closed Captions
Special | 23m 49s | Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling." (23m 49s)
Accessible Episodes
These episodes of American Masters feature enhanced accessibility.View Collection
American Masters Shorts | Season 2
Explore new documentary shorts about artists who defy the odds to create remarkable work.View Collection
Creative Spark
How do today’s masters create their art? Go in-depth with an iconic artist about their process.View Collection
In The Making | Season 3
Meet eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.View Collection
American Masters Shorts | Season 1
Explore new documentary shorts about artists who defy the odds to create remarkable work.View Collection
Archive Highlights
Watch curated interviews with cultural figures from The American Masters Digital Archive.View Collection
At Home with Jacques Pépin
In this digital series, chef Jacques Pépin brings us into his home to learn new dishes!View Collection
In the Making | Season 1
Eight cinematic shorts on emerging cultural icons.View Collection
In The Making | Season 2
Meet seven artists whose work explores and influences American culture today.View Collection
Masters of Drag
NYC's sweetest drag diva Peppermint tells the story of pioneering American drag artists.View Collection
Renegades
Explore the lives of diverse, lesser-known historical figures with disabilities.View Collection
Thought Leaders
"Thought Leaders" examines the lives and legacies of political changemakers.View Collection
Unladylike2020
Stories of courageous and diverse female trailblazers from the turn of the 20th century.View Collection
How to Watch American Masters
American Masters is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Buy Now
A front row seat to the creative processHow do today’s masters create their art? Each episode an artist reveals how they brought their creative work to life. Hear from artists across disciplines, like actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, singer-songwriter Jewel, author Min Jin Lee, and more on our podcast "American Masters: Creative Spark."
Support for PBS provided by:
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo...