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Benjamin Franklin’s House

Clip: Season 3 Episode 1 | 4m 9sVideo has Closed Captions

Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin.

Lucy Worsley travels to Benjamin Franklin’s London home to discover more about this famous "American" diplomat and his eccentric habits, like air bathing.

04/07/2026

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The Boston Massacre

The Boston Massacre

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S3 Ep1 | 3m 15s | Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre. (3m 15s)

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