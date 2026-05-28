Season 11 Preview
Preview: Season 11 | 2mVideo has Closed Captions
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c.
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026 streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting at 9/8c on your local PBS station.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Season 11 Preview
Preview: Season 11 | 2mVideo has Closed Captions
Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026 streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting at 9/8c on your local PBS station.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Grantchester
Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
The Cast on the Final SeasonGrantchester Season 11 is the final chapter, airing Sundays at 9/8c starting June 14. The cast teases the new season, including where we left off, and what's in store.
(dramatic music) - May you dwell this day in peace We love you, you can go now.
- And that's it?
- That's it.
That's the dream.
- You just say a prayer?
- What do you think it means?
- Ah, bugger all, most likely.
(upbeat music) - Body been found over on Patch Lane.
- You wanna come along?
(hand slapping) There's nothing like a death to make you a believer.
- Oh, no, don't.
Never move a body.
- Have some experience do you, sir?
- A little.
(upbeat music) (rock hitting) Hey, stop, stop.
(tires screeching) - It's always the wife.
- You've watched too many movies.
- We have one working theory.
- Jealousy.
(group yelling) - Christ on a bike.
(group yelling) - Look at him.
- Bloody students.
(bell ringing) - Alphy, my boy.
- Bloody vicars.
- We have nothing on him.
- Then we keep digging.
- It's hard to tell whether he's more copper or vicar sometimes.
- You know it's very difficult to do this when you're partially clothed.
- Are you disappointed?
- A crime wave is sweeping Grantchester.
- What is it?
Barbarity?
(upbeat music continues) Bigamy?
- Milk.
- Milk?
- Pinched right from the doorstep.
(foot kicking) (person grunting) (upbeat music continues) - Sit back, relax, enjoy.
(group clapping) (bright music) I was going to talk today about reunions.
- Your mother's first visit, she'll be so proud.
- So exciting.
Best behavior, I promise.
- You're worried it's all going to fall apart.
But here's the thing.
What if it doesn't?
- With every risk you take, good things can happen.
(bright music continues) - But if you take no risks, you get nowhere.
- God has a will and so do we.
- Yeah, I need time to think.
And pray.
- Pub first though, right?
(upbeat music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 | 2m | Rishi Nair, Robson Green and more share what audiences can look forward to in the final season. (2m)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S11 | 2m | Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c. (2m)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S11 | 30s | The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c. (30s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep1 | 1m 57s | While at a drive-in movie, Alphy and Geordie discuss what Alphy's recent dream could mean. (1m 57s)
Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.