(dramatic music) - May you dwell this day in peace We love you, you can go now.

- And that's it?

- That's it.

That's the dream.

- You just say a prayer?

- What do you think it means?

- Ah, bugger all, most likely.

(upbeat music) - Body been found over on Patch Lane.

- You wanna come along?

(hand slapping) There's nothing like a death to make you a believer.

- Oh, no, don't.

Never move a body.

- Have some experience do you, sir?

- A little.

(upbeat music) (rock hitting) Hey, stop, stop.

(tires screeching) - It's always the wife.

- You've watched too many movies.

- We have one working theory.

- Jealousy.

(group yelling) - Christ on a bike.

(group yelling) - Look at him.

- Bloody students.

(bell ringing) - Alphy, my boy.

- Bloody vicars.

- We have nothing on him.

- Then we keep digging.

- It's hard to tell whether he's more copper or vicar sometimes.

- You know it's very difficult to do this when you're partially clothed.

- Are you disappointed?

- A crime wave is sweeping Grantchester.

- What is it?

Barbarity?

(upbeat music continues) Bigamy?

- Milk.

- Milk?

- Pinched right from the doorstep.

(foot kicking) (person grunting) (upbeat music continues) - Sit back, relax, enjoy.

(group clapping) (bright music) I was going to talk today about reunions.

- Your mother's first visit, she'll be so proud.

- So exciting.

Best behavior, I promise.

- You're worried it's all going to fall apart.

But here's the thing.

What if it doesn't?

- With every risk you take, good things can happen.

(bright music continues) - But if you take no risks, you get nowhere.

- God has a will and so do we.

- Yeah, I need time to think.

And pray.

- Pub first though, right?

(upbeat music)