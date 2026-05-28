Skip to Main Content

Season 11 Preview

Preview: Season 11 | 2mVideo has Closed Captions

Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c.

Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026 streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting at 9/8c on your local PBS station.

06/14/2026

FromMasterpiece

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

Support provided by:

What's Ahead in Season 11

What's Ahead in Season 11

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S11 | 2m | Rishi Nair, Robson Green and more share what audiences can look forward to in the final season. (2m)

Season 11 PreviewNow Playing

Season 11 Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S11 | 2m | Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester Sunday, June 14, 9/8c. (2m)

Season 11 Official Preview

Season 11 Official Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S11 | 30s | The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c. (30s)

Episode 1 SceneNew

Episode 1 Scene

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S11 Ep1 | 1m 57s | While at a drive-in movie, Alphy and Geordie discuss what Alphy's recent dream could mean. (1m 57s)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Discover More from PBS

Watch Without Valley PBS Passport

  • Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows
  • Enjoy Live TV from Valley PBS

Watch MORE with Valley PBS Passport

Donate $5 per month or $60 per year and:

  • Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows
  • Stream early releases of new series
  • Binge watch your favorite PBS shows

Your donation goes to your local station!

Get Passport

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?