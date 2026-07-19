Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 6 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead and Alphy is discovered drunk at an illegal poker game. As Geordie uncovers a web of extortion, friendships fracture and faith falters. Leonard finds hope in caring for young Raymond.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 6 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 6 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead and Alphy is discovered drunk at an illegal poker game. As Geordie uncovers a web of extortion, friendships fracture and faith falters. Leonard finds hope in caring for young Raymond.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Grantchester
Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Geordie Keating's Heart-Stealing MomentsThink you know Grantchester's toughest detective? Geordie Keating’s biggest moments have always been off the crime scenes. We’ve rounded up the absolute best, most tear-jerking moments from Geordie’s journey.
(upbeat music) - The model of the moment will be wearing a Sisi's dress.
- Tilly Mayflower?
- It's fabulous, darling.
Clark Barron, Tilly's manager.
- What the hell are you doing here?
- And nothing like a dead body to sober you up, huh?
- Still relying on divine intervention?
- What's going on with you?
- [Announcer] "Grandchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.
(dramatic music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep6 | 1m 4s | The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true? (1m 4s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.