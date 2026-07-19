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Episode 6 Preview

Preview: Season 11 Episode 6 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions

Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.

07/19/2026

FromMasterpiece

Episode 6 Preview

Preview: Season 11 Episode 6 | 29sVideo has Closed Captions

Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.

Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead and Alphy is discovered drunk at an illegal poker game. As Geordie uncovers a web of extortion, friendships fracture and faith falters. Leonard finds hope in caring for young Raymond.

07/19/2026

FromMasterpiece

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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Episode 6 Scene

Episode 6 Scene

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S11 Ep6 | 1m 4s | The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true? (1m 4s)

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Grantchester | Season 11 | Episode 6 Preview | Valley PBS