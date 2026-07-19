Episode 6 Preview

(upbeat music) - The model of the moment will be wearing a Sisi's dress.

- Tilly Mayflower?

- It's fabulous, darling.

Clark Barron, Tilly's manager.

- What the hell are you doing here?

- And nothing like a dead body to sober you up, huh?

- Still relying on divine intervention?

- What's going on with you?

- [Announcer] "Grandchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.

(dramatic music)