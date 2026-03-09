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The Forsytes

Desire. Ambition. Betrayal. The lavish new period drama premieres on MASTERPIECE in 2026. This reimagining of the Nobel Prize-winning tale of love, ambition, and betrayal follows the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London.

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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