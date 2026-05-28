Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook

Episode 7 Preview

Preview: Season 11 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook

As Grantchester swelters in the August heat, Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook Frank Brook. The case spirals into chaos when armed robbers storm CeCe’s Boutique, taking Cathy and Mrs. C hostage. As tensions rise and shots are fired, courage, love, and sacrifice are pushed to their limits.

07/26/2026

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