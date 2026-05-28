Episode 7 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
As Grantchester swelters in the August heat, Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook Frank Brook. The case spirals into chaos when armed robbers storm CeCe’s Boutique, taking Cathy and Mrs. C hostage. As tensions rise and shots are fired, courage, love, and sacrifice are pushed to their limits.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 7 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
As Grantchester swelters in the August heat, Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook Frank Brook. The case spirals into chaos when armed robbers storm CeCe’s Boutique, taking Cathy and Mrs. C hostage. As tensions rise and shots are fired, courage, love, and sacrifice are pushed to their limits.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Geordie Keating's Heart-Stealing MomentsThink you know Grantchester's toughest detective? Geordie Keating’s biggest moments have always been off the crime scenes. We’ve rounded up the absolute best, most tear-jerking moments from Geordie’s journey.
(suspenseful dramatic music) - I'm sorry.
I just... (suspenseful dramatic music) - Alfie?
- Peter and I have been invited to a fashion show.
I'll be back on Saturday.
- But you're staying over.
- I've come to make amends.
- How does that work?
- Body been found over on Patch Lane.
- Excuse me, we're open till 5:00.
- Well, not today, ladies.
We're closing early.
- [Announcer] Grantchester on Masterpiece Mystery.
(suspenseful dramatic music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep7 | 1m 22s | Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight. (1m 22s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.