Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when he is introduced to someone and uncovers painful truths about family and faith. On the train home, a fellow passenger is murdered, and Alphy becomes the prime suspect amid prejudice and fear. Back in Grantchester, Leonard defends troubled Raymond from Geordie, and Miss Scott hides a big secret.
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when he is introduced to someone and uncovers painful truths about family and faith. On the train home, a fellow passenger is murdered, and Alphy becomes the prime suspect amid prejudice and fear. Back in Grantchester, Leonard defends troubled Raymond from Geordie, and Miss Scott hides a big secret.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Grantchester
Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Fun Facts About the CastYou may know the cast of Grantchester pretty well after 11 seasons, but they still had some fun, fresh, surprising facts about themselves to confess to fans.
- Those for your mum?
- I didn't want to turn up empty handed.
- Be careful.
London is full of sinners and squalor.
- Suspicious death on a train.
Alphy's in London.
Could be on it.
- She was murdered?
- What?
Why do you think that?
- We should go over everyone's movements.
- This isn't a parlor game, vicar.
- Boss, you worried about him?
- [Narrator] "Grantchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.
(tense music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep4 | 1m 6s | Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village. (1m 6s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.