Episode 4 Preview

Preview: Season 11 Episode 4 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.

Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when he is introduced to someone and uncovers painful truths about family and faith. On the train home, a fellow passenger is murdered, and Alphy becomes the prime suspect amid prejudice and fear. Back in Grantchester, Leonard defends troubled Raymond from Geordie, and Miss Scott hides a big secret.

07/05/2026

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