Episode 2 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge quiz team member is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene. As Geordie jumps to conclusions, Alphy uncovers a dark world of bullying, secrecy, and shame. Meanwhile, Mira’s role in his life leaves Alphy questioning love, identity, and faith, while Geordie faces a decision that could divide them forever.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 2 Preview
Preview: Season 11 Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge quiz team member is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene. As Geordie jumps to conclusions, Alphy uncovers a dark world of bullying, secrecy, and shame. Meanwhile, Mira’s role in his life leaves Alphy questioning love, identity, and faith, while Geordie faces a decision that could divide them forever.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Grantchester
Grantchester is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Fun Facts About the CastYou may know the cast of Grantchester pretty well after 11 seasons, but they still had some fun, fresh, surprising facts about themselves to confess to fans.
(lively music) - I've never seen a Pandit make murder his business.
- Pandit?
- A priest.
- Right, of course.
(door clicking) - Hey.
Stop!
- I didn't do anything.
- Then why are you running?
(people shouting indistinctly) - We're completely innocent.
It's these boorish warts from Oxford.
- Quiz teams.
(bell dinging) You've got no alibi.
- Why would I kill someone over a quiz?
- [Narrator] "Grantchester" on Masterpiece Mystery.
(intriguing music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S11 Ep2 | 57s | Alphy and Mira chat about his work as a crime-solving reverend. (57s)
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.