Episode 2 Preview

Preview: Season 11 Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.

Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge quiz team member is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene. As Geordie jumps to conclusions, Alphy uncovers a dark world of bullying, secrecy, and shame. Meanwhile, Mira’s role in his life leaves Alphy questioning love, identity, and faith, while Geordie faces a decision that could divide them forever.

06/21/2026

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