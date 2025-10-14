American Masters

Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

Preview: 10/14/2025 | 2m 30s

Learn about the life and career of 4-time Emmy nominee Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language. Known for roles in The West Wing and CODA, at 21 years old, Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar.

10/14/2025

