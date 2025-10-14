American Masters

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Preview: 10/14/2025 | 2m 30s
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Learn about the life and career of 4-time Emmy nominee Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language. Known for roles in The West Wing and CODA, at 21 years old, Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar.
Learn about the life and career of 4-time Emmy nominee Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language. Known for roles in The West Wing and CODA, at 21 years old, Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar.
How Henry Winkler helped Marlee Matlin through a turbulent time in her life
Clip: 10/14/2025 | 4m 12s | Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Marlee Matlin changed how "CODA" was cast
Clip: 10/14/2025 | 2m 8s | Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film "CODA."
Marlee Matlin on her childhood in Illinois
Clip: 10/14/2025 | 2m | Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
