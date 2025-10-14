Skip to Main Content
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

Preview: 10/14/2025 | 2m 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.

10/14/2025

Learn about the life and career of 4-time Emmy nominee Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language. Known for roles in The West Wing and CODA, at 21 years old, Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar.

Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo...

How Henry Winkler helped Marlee Matlin through a turbulent time in her life

Clip: 10/14/2025 | 4m 12s | Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time. (4m 12s)

Marlee Matlin changed how "CODA" was cast

Clip: 10/14/2025 | 2m 8s | Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.” (2m 8s)

Marlee Matlin on her childhood in Illinois

Clip: 10/14/2025 | 2m | Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois. (2m)

Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo...

