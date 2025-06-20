Skip to Main Content

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Preview: 6/20/2025 | 2m 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.

Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with “Society’s Child” (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and “At Seventeen” (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.

06/20/2025

How Janis Ian wrote “Society’s Child”

How Janis Ian wrote “Society’s Child”

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: 5/22/2025 | 1m 9s | Janis Ian was inspired to write “Society’s Child” after observing an interracial couple on her bus. (1m 9s)

Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” as a tribute to her friend

Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” as a tribute to her friend

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: 5/22/2025 | 3m 1s | Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” with songwriter Kye Fleming. (3m 1s)

Why Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” was so universally beloved

Why Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” was so universally beloved

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: 5/22/2025 | 2m 4s | Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” spoke to audiences of all kinds and had a universal relevance. (2m 4s)

