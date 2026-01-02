Skip to Main Content
Great Performances

Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration

Season 52 Episode 7 | 1h 23m 11sVideo has Closed Captions

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

02/28/2025 | Expires 02/01/2026 | Rating TV-G

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-G

How to Watch Great Performances

Great Performances is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

