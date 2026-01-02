-Next on "Great Performances"... -[ Singing in Italian ] -Happy 30th anniversary to the one and only Andrea Bocelli.

-Under the Tuscan sky, the stars are shining at the Teatro del Silenzio for a dazzling celebration of beloved superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli's 30-year repertoire.

-♪ Bésame ♪ Bésame mucho -Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Ed Sheeran, Lauren Daigle, Brian May, Shania Twain, and more join Andrea to perform iconic highlights from his extraordinary career along with new surprises -♪ Who wants to live forever?

-Join us for Andrea Bocelli 30th -- The Celebration... -You are someone unforgettable.

-...coming up next.

[ Cheers and applause ] -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Let me say that this is a very special concert because this is a very special place for me.

When I was a boy, very often I arrived here with my horses or with my bicycles.

So for me, it's really incredible.

It's like a miracle.

So thank you to everybody.

And thank you to you to be here.

I know that many of you came from very far.

So from the deep of my heart, thank you very much.

[ Cheers and applause ] Now I want to invite on stage a big friend of mine, great musician, great singer, Zucchero Fornaciari.

[ Cheers and applause ] -Grazie.

-Do you remember this song?

-I think so.

I think so.

[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Now, Matteo, it's our turn.

-Ready for it?

-Ready for it.

We're doing a beautiful song.

♪♪ -♪ I thought sooner or later the lights up above ♪ ♪ Will come down in circles and guide me to love ♪ ♪ But I don't know what's right for me ♪ ♪ I cannot see straight ♪ I've been here too long and I don't wanna wait for it ♪ ♪ Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul ♪ ♪ Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole ♪ ♪ I'm willing to fight for it and carry this weight ♪ ♪ But with every step I keep questioning what is true ♪ ♪ Fall on me ♪ With open arms ♪ Fall on me ♪ From where you are ♪ Fall on me ♪ With all your light ♪ With all your light ♪ With all your light -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪ Fall on me [ Singing in Italian ] ♪ Fall on me [ Singing in Italian ] ♪ Fall on me [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪ I close my eyes and I'm seeing you everywhere ♪ -♪ I step outside ♪ It's like I'm breathing you in the air ♪ ♪ I can feel you're there ♪ Fall on me [ Singing in Italian ] ♪ Fall on me [ Singing in Italian ] ♪ Fall on me ♪ With all your light -♪ With all your light -♪ With all your light [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

-Thank you, Matteo.

[ Applause ] Now I want to introduce on stage a beautiful singer, Sofia Carson.

[ Cheers and applause ] -When I was a little girl, and I dreamt of singing on stages like this one, I used to listen to you sing.

And I would tell my mom, the day that I get to sing with Andrea Bocelli will be the day that all of my dreams come true.

So thank you.

-Luckily.

[ Applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Moon River ♪ Wider than a mile ♪ I'm crossing you in style some day ♪ ♪ Oh, dream maker, you heartbreaker ♪ ♪ Wherever you're going ♪ I'm going your way -♪ Two drifters off to see the world ♪ ♪ There's such a lot of world to see ♪ ♪ We're after the same rainbow's end ♪ ♪ We're after the same rainbow's end ♪ ♪ Waiting 'round the bend ♪ My huckleberry friend ♪ Moon River and me ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Oh, dream maker, you heartbreaker ♪ -♪ Wherever you're going ♪ I'm going your way ♪ Two drifters -♪ Off to see the world ♪ There's such a lot of world to see ♪ ♪ We're after the same rainbow's end ♪ ♪ We're after the same rainbow's end ♪ -♪ Waiting 'round the bend -♪ My huckleberry friend -♪ Moon River ♪ And me ♪ And me ♪ And me -Andrea Bocelli, the maestro.

[ Applause ] Ed.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I found a love for me ♪ Oh, darling, just dive right in and follow my lead ♪ ♪ Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet ♪ ♪ Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me ♪ ♪ 'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love ♪ ♪ Not knowing what it was ♪ I will not give you up this time ♪ ♪ But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own ♪ ♪ And in your eyes, you're holding mine ♪ ♪ Baby, I'm dancing in the dark ♪ ♪ With you between my arms ♪ Barefoot on the grass ♪ Listening to our favorite song ♪ ♪ When you said you looked a mess ♪ ♪ I whispered underneath my breath ♪ ♪ But you heard it ♪ Darling, you look perfect tonight ♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Humming ] ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Grande.

Grazie.

-Thank you very much.

[ Cheers and applause ] -We introduce now a very special person, Johnny Depp.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Aranjuez ♪ Un lugar de ensuenos y de amor ♪ ♪ Donde un rumor de fuentes de cristal ♪ ♪ En el jardín parece hablar ♪ En voz baja a las rosas ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Aranjuez ♪ Hoy las hojas secas sin color ♪ ♪ Que barre el viento son recuerdos del romance ♪ ♪ Que una vez ♪ Juntos empezamos tú y yo ♪ Y sin razón olvidamos ♪ Quizá ese amor escondido esté ♪ ♪ En un atardecer ♪ En la brisa o en la flor ♪ Esperando tu regreso ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Aranjuez ♪ Hoy las hojas seces sin color ♪ ♪ Que barre el viento son recuerdos del romance ♪ ♪ Que una vez ♪ Juntos empezamos tú y yo ♪ Y sin razón olvidamos ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ En Aranjuez, amor ♪ Tú y yo ♪ Tú y yo [ Cheers and applause ] Grazie, Johnny.

-Thank you very much.

It's been incredible.

-[ Speaking Italian ] -This is the magic man.

And... Jeff Beck, who played the guitar on that, was so passionate about playing this concert.

And thanks to Andrea, Jeff lives on.

Bless you all.

Bless you, Andrea.

[ Cheers and applause ] -I'm very proud to have here with us an incredible pianist and a big friend of mine, Lang Lang.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Amazing.

Thank you to cross the ocean to be here tonight.

-No, I was just in the hotel.

-So, ready?

-I'm ready.

-I'm ready to play for you.

-To me?

-No.

To play.

-Okay.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Bésame, bésame mucho ♪ Como si fuera ésta noche ♪ La última vez ♪♪ ♪ Bésame, bésame mucho ♪♪ ♪ Que tengo miedo a perderte ♪ Perderte después ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Bésame, bésame mucho ♪ Que tengo miedo a perderte ♪ Perderte después ♪♪ ♪ Que tengo miedo a perderte ♪ Perderte después ♪ Perderte después ♪ Perderte después -Bravo!

-Yeah.

Thank you.

-It's been a dream of mine to be serenaded by you.

It's, I mean, another level.

You are someone unforgettable.

-Thank you very much.

[ Cheers and applause ] It's a very exciting moment now.

Welcome on stage to David Foster.

[ Cheers and applause ] -Good evening, everyone!

Wow!

So, now I get to introduce somebody who you know very well.

She is so talented, and her and Andrea have toured for many, many years together, and she is in fact my wife and I love her.

Please welcome Katharine McPhee.

[ Cheers and applause ] Wow.

♪♪ -♪ Wise men say ♪ Only fools rush in ♪ But I can't help ♪ Falling in love with you -♪ Shall I stay?

♪ Would it be a sin?

-♪ If I can't help ♪ Falling in love with you ♪ Like a river flows -♪ Surely to the sea -♪ Darling, so it goes ♪ Some things are meant to be -♪ Are meant to be ♪ So, take my hand ♪ Take my whole life, too ♪ For I can't help ♪ Falling in love with you ♪ And I'm falling in love ♪♪ ♪ Some things are meant to be ♪ Some things are meant to be ♪ Take my hand ♪ Take my whole life, too ♪ For I can't help ♪ Falling in love with you ♪ Falling in love with you ♪ For I can't help ♪ Falling in love with you ♪ Falling in love with you -♪ You -♪ You Showoff.

-Andrea Bocelli and Katharine McPhee!

-Thank you, Katharine.

[ Cheers and applause ] -It's time to invite on stage another great artist, Jon Batiste.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Amazing grace ♪ How sweet the sound ♪ That saved a wretch like me ♪ That saved a wretch like me ♪ I once was lost but now am found ♪ ♪ I once was lost but now am found ♪ ♪ Was blind, but now I see ♪ Was blind, but now I see -♪ T'was grace that taught my heart to fear ♪ -♪ T'was grace that taught my heart to fear ♪ ♪ And grace, my fears relieved ♪ ♪ And grace, my fears relieved ♪ ♪ How precious did that grace appear ♪ ♪ How precious did that grace appear ♪ ♪ The hour I first believed ♪ The hour I first believed ♪♪ -♪ Yeah, when this flesh and heart shall fail ♪ -♪ Yeah, when this flesh and heart shall fail ♪ ♪ And mortal life shall cease -♪ Shall cease ♪ I shall possess within the veil ♪ ♪ I shall possess within the veil ♪ ♪ A life of joy and peace ♪ A life of joy and peace ♪ Amazing grace, how sweet the sound ♪ ♪ Amazing grace, how sweet the sound ♪ ♪ That saved a wretch like me ♪ That saved a wretch like me ♪ I once was lost but now am found ♪ ♪ I once was lost but now am found ♪ ♪ Was blind, but now I see ♪ ♪ Was blind, but now I see ♪ ♪ Was blind, but now I see ♪ Was blind, but now I see [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you, Jon!

-Thank you, Andrea!

-Amazing!

Amazing.

[ Applause ] ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ My love ♪ Amore mio ♪ I hear you breathing ♪ I hear the ocean ♪ It feels so real you here beside me ♪ ♪ The waves are rising, I'll keep you safe ♪ ♪ Don't forget, love ♪ Sorrows drift away ♪ Leave them far behind us, on the horizon ♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Mighty Sun ♪ Mighty Sun ♪ Mighty Sun [ Applause ] -Oh, amazing!

Thank you.

Thank you so much.

-Thank you very much.

Thank you, Lauren.

-Give it up for Andrea Bocelli!

For 30 years!

30 years!

Amazing.

Thank you.

-Thank you very much.

-Thank you for having me.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you very much.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, Will Smith.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -You will never walk alone.

When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high.

And don't be afraid of the dark.

At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky.

And the sweet silver song of a lark.

Walk on through the wind.

Walk on through the rain.

Though your dreams be tossed and blown, walk on.

Walk on.

And you'll never walk alone.

♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

Thank you very much.

Incredible.

-Thank you.

-♪ When you walk through a storm ♪ ♪ Hold your head up high ♪ And don't be afraid of the dark ♪ ♪ At the end of a storm ♪ There's a golden sky ♪ And the sweet silver song of a lark ♪ ♪ And the sweet silver song of a lark ♪ -♪ Walk on through the wind ♪ Walk on through the rain ♪ For your dreams be tossed and blown ♪ ♪ For your dreams be tossed and blown ♪ ♪ Walk on, walk on ♪ With hope in your heart ♪ And you'll never walk alone ♪ And you'll never walk alone ♪ You'll never walk alone ♪ You'll never walk alone ♪ You'll never walk alone [ Applause ] It's a magic moment now.

[ Cheers and applause ] I want to say that I am very, very nervous.

Is it true?

Are you really you?

-I am definitely me.

Oh, boy.

And now, very difficult for me, believe me.

I'll do my best.

-Can I just say, happy 30th anniversary to the one and only Andrea Bocelli.

[ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you very much.

Don't joke.

♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ There's no time for us ♪ There's no place for us ♪ What is this thing that builds our dreams ♪ ♪ Yet slips away from us?

-♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who?

-♪ There's no chance for us ♪ It's all decided for us ♪ This world has only one sweet moment ♪ ♪ Set aside for us -♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who?

♪ Who?

♪ Who dares to love forever ♪ Oh, when love must die?

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ But touch my tears with your lips ♪ -♪ Touch my world with your fingertips ♪ ♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Forever ♪ Who wants to live ♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Who wants to live forever?

♪ Forever is our today ♪ Forever is our today -♪ Who waits forever anyway?

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Forever [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

Amazing.

Thank you.

Thank you very much.

-I was so excited!

So nervous.

[ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] -Please welcome on stage tonight, Shania Twain.

[ Cheers and applause ] -It's my dream to be here on this fabulous 30th celebration with you, Andrea.

And we sing together for the first time.

-Thank you very much.

♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ From this moment, I have been blessed ♪ ♪ I live only for your happiness ♪ ♪ And for your love, I'd give my last breath ♪ ♪ From this moment on -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ My dreams came true because of you ♪ -♪ My dreams came true because of you ♪ ♪ From this moment, as long as I live ♪ ♪ I will love you, I promise you this ♪ ♪ There is nothing I wouldn't give ♪ ♪ From this moment on ♪ Ohh ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ You're the reason I believe in love ♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ -♪ All we need is just the two of us ♪ ♪ My dreams came true because of you ♪ ♪ My dreams came true because of you ♪ ♪ From this moment, as long as I live ♪ ♪ I will love you, I promise you this ♪ ♪ There is nothing I wouldn't give ♪ ♪ From this moment ♪ I will love you, as long as I live ♪ ♪ From this moment on ♪ From this moment on ♪ Mmm, mmm [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

The queen of country, Shania Twain.

-Thank you so much for the privilege!

[ Cheers and applause ] -[ Speaking Italian ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Amazing, Andrea.

-Thank you.

[ Speaking Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -[ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you very much.

I sing for you.

Now if you want, you can sing with me.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Time to say goodbye [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Singing in Italian ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you!

[ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you, everybody.

