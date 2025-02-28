Skip to Main Content
Great Performances

Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration Preview

Preview: Season 52 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.

02/28/2025

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Perfect Symphony"

Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Perfect Symphony"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S52 Ep7 | 2m 59s | Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli perform "Perfect Symphony." (2m 59s)

Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Amazing Grace"

Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli Perform "Amazing Grace"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S52 Ep7 | 2m 59s | Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli perform "Amazing Grace" in this celebration of Bocelli. (2m 59s)

Katharine McPhee & Andrea Bocelli Duet

Katharine McPhee & Andrea Bocelli Duet

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S52 Ep7 | 3m | Katherine McPhee, Andrea Bocelli & David Foster perform "Can't Help Falling In Love." (3m)

