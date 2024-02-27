Skip to Main Content
Extended Trailer

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Go beyond the legend and meet the inspiring woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born 200 years ago in Maryland, Harriet Tubman was a conductor of the Underground Railroad, a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, and one of the greatest freedom fighters in our nation’s history.

Watch Now

Corporate Funding for Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom was provided by Bowie State University, DIRECTV and Pfizer, Inc..

Support provided by:

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

Corporate Funding for Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom was provided by Bowie State University, DIRECTV and Pfizer, Inc..

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?