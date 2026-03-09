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Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Episode 1 | 58m 33sVideo has Closed Captions

Meet the women who were the “secret weapon” that won the war and changed the world in the process.

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The “secret weapon” that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with newly-rediscovered interviews and rarely seen archival footage.

02/28/2025 | Expires 03/28/2027 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

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Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Episode 1 | 58m 33sVideo has Closed Captions

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The “secret weapon” that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with newly-rediscovered interviews and rarely seen archival footage.

02/28/2025 | Expires 03/28/2027 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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  • TV-G

How to Watch Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Women of World War II: The Untold Stories is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

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