American Experience

PEACE NOW!

PEACE NOW!

PEACE NOW!

PEACE NOW!

PEACE NOW, PEACE NOW!

When I was a student, I became strongly anti-war.

I just felt, we have to fight this.

We have to.

This is awful.

USA All the Way!

USA ALL THE WAY!

To us, you know, we grew up that you support the United States of America.

And the odds were stacke against us, the working class.

The war was falling disproportionately on our shoulders.

End the War!

End the War!

Watching TV at night, thats all you heard, was: “The war protests.

The war protests.” And you didn't hear much about support of the troops.

I felt they had a beating coming And you take that flag and throw it on the floor, And step on it.

Youve just made it personal.

We are the second American Revolution.

We are winning.

I approve of what youre doing, because it's gonna cause a revolution.

But not your kind.

My kind!

Richard Nixon will seize this moment and shift the Republican Part from blue bloods to blue collars The hard hat riot is a microcosm of the polarization that will come to define American life.

Sometimes the best way to understand a troubled present is to look back at the past, and a moment that shifted history.