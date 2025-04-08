Skip to Main Content
Atomic People

Combining their personal accounts with archive footage, "Atomic People" features a number of voices from some of the only people left on Earth to have survived a nuclear bomb

08/04/2025

The Beginning of a Movement

Clip: 8/4/2025 | 4m 5s | Survivors of the atomic bombing in Japan come together to advocate for peace and change. (4m 5s)

The Day of the Bombing

Clip: 8/4/2025 | 5m 49s | Survivors of the Hiroshima bombing retell the moments before and after on August 6, 1945. (5m 49s)

Love and Life After the Bombing

Clip: 8/4/2025 | 4m 41s | Survivors of the atomic bombs in Japan faced challenges later in their personal lives. (4m 41s)

Saved By My Brother

Clip: 8/4/2025 | 2m 38s | A survivor of the Hiroshima bombing retells how his brother saved him from the blast. (2m 38s)

