Trailer
Preview: 8/4/2025 | 30s
"Atomic People" explores the human fallout from the atomic bombs used in an act of war.
Combining their personal accounts with archive footage, "Atomic People" features a number of voices from some of the only people left on Earth to have survived a nuclear bomb
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Trailer
Preview: 8/4/2025 | 30s
Combining their personal accounts with archive footage, "Atomic People" features a number of voices from some of the only people left on Earth to have survived a nuclear bomb
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Atomic People
Atomic People is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 8/4/2025 | 4m 5s | Survivors of the atomic bombing in Japan come together to advocate for peace and change. (4m 5s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 8/4/2025 | 5m 49s | Survivors of the Hiroshima bombing retell the moments before and after on August 6, 1945. (5m 49s)
Love and Life After the Bombing
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 8/4/2025 | 4m 41s | Survivors of the atomic bombs in Japan faced challenges later in their personal lives. (4m 41s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: 8/4/2025 | 2m 38s | A survivor of the Hiroshima bombing retells how his brother saved him from the blast. (2m 38s)
Support for PBS provided by: