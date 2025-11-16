Preview: The Times That Try Men’s Souls
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
The Revolution, now a war for American independence, faces its toughest challenge yet as General Washington tries to defend New York City from invasion by sea. The resulting Battle of Long Island is a huge defeat for the Americans, who narrowly escape and spend the next several months on the run. In late December, Washington’s army regroups and prepares to attack an outpost in Trenton, New Jersey.
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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...
Preview: The Times That Try Men’s Souls
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
The Revolution, now a war for American independence, faces its toughest challenge yet as General Washington tries to defend New York City from invasion by sea. The resulting Battle of Long Island is a huge defeat for the Americans, who narrowly escape and spend the next several months on the run. In late December, Washington’s army regroups and prepares to attack an outpost in Trenton, New Jersey.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The American Revolution
The American Revolution is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
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MOMENTS: The Revolutionary War Card GameUse your knowledge of Revolutionary-era moments to build a timeline of real historical events.
Next time on the American Revolution: Battleground, New York.
"Washington makes a number of tactical mistakes."
Women continue to be at the heart of the resistance.
"If - Our men are all drawn off, you would find a race of Amazons in America."
And the reality of war.
"The United States came out of violence."
When the American Revolution continues.
The Battle of Long Island (Brooklyn)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 6m 10s | General Clinton ambushes George Washington in the largest battle of the American Revolution. (6m 10s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 6m 44s | Washington devises a bold plan to cross the Delaware River and attack Trenton on Christmas night. (6m 44s)
Democracy & The Adoption of the Articles of Confederation
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 6m 14s | The Continental Congress meets to debate and adopt the Articles of Confederation. (6m 14s)
Tsi'yu-gunsini and the American Revolution on the Frontier
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 5m 48s | Cherokee chief Tsi'yu-gunsini, Dragging Canoe in English, fights against Patriot settlers. (5m 48s)
Warpath of Nations: The Naval Battle That Prevented a Canadian Invasion
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 5m 46s | Horatio Gates and Benedict Arnold rush to stop the British sailing down Lake Champlain. (5m 46s)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 5m 24s | The British assault Breed's Hill and Bunker Hill near Boston in the bloodiest battle of the war. (5m 24s)
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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...