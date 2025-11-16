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Preview: The Times That Try Men’s Souls

Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.

The Revolution, now a war for American independence, faces its toughest challenge yet as General Washington tries to defend New York City from invasion by sea. The resulting Battle of Long Island is a huge defeat for the Americans, who narrowly escape and spend the next several months on the run. In late December, Washington’s army regroups and prepares to attack an outpost in Trenton, New Jersey.

11/16/2025

FromKen Burns

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...

The Battle of Long Island (Brooklyn)

The Battle of Long Island (Brooklyn)

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 6m 10s | General Clinton ambushes George Washington in the largest battle of the American Revolution. (6m 10s)

The Battle of Trenton

The Battle of Trenton

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 6m 44s | Washington devises a bold plan to cross the Delaware River and attack Trenton on Christmas night. (6m 44s)

Democracy & The Adoption of the Articles of Confederation

Democracy & The Adoption of the Articles of Confederation

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 6m 14s | The Continental Congress meets to debate and adopt the Articles of Confederation. (6m 14s)

Tsi'yu-gunsini and the American Revolution on the Frontier

Tsi'yu-gunsini and the American Revolution on the Frontier

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 5m 48s | Cherokee chief Tsi'yu-gunsini, Dragging Canoe in English, fights against Patriot settlers. (5m 48s)

Warpath of Nations: The Naval Battle That Prevented a Canadian Invasion

Warpath of Nations: The Naval Battle That Prevented a Canadian Invasion

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 5m 46s | Horatio Gates and Benedict Arnold rush to stop the British sailing down Lake Champlain. (5m 46s)

The Battle of Bunker Hill

The Battle of Bunker Hill

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep3 | 5m 24s | The British assault Breed's Hill and Bunker Hill near Boston in the bloodiest battle of the war. (5m 24s)

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...

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