Preview: The Most Sacred Thing
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
The British Army under General Cornwallis struggles to pacify the southern states. Meanwhile, one of the most respected American generals betrays the cause and defects to the British. Supported by the French Army and Navy, Washington’s Continental Army wins the decisive victory at Yorktown. Peace is restored, independence is won, and Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...
Preview: The Most Sacred Thing
Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
The British Army under General Cornwallis struggles to pacify the southern states. Meanwhile, one of the most respected American generals betrays the cause and defects to the British. Supported by the French Army and Navy, Washington’s Continental Army wins the decisive victory at Yorktown. Peace is restored, independence is won, and Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch The American Revolution
The American Revolution is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
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MOMENTS: The Revolutionary War Card GameUse your knowledge of Revolutionary-era moments to build a timeline of real historical events.
Next time on the American Revolution: the shock of treason.
"He was the last person Washington ever thought would've betrayed him."
The South explodes in battle.
"It's sometimes brother against brother.
It's an ugly conflict."
And a new nation rises.
"With what soldiers in the world could one do what was done by these men."
Don't miss the conclusion of the American Revolution.
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Clip: Ep6 | 6m 41s | Daniel Morgan leads the British into a trap, securing a crucial victory for the Patriots. (6m 41s)
The Battle of Yorktown & The End of the American Revolution
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Clip: Ep6 | 10m 44s | Outnumbered and surrounded, General Charles Cornwallis surrenders, ending the American Revolution. (10m 44s)
Benedict Arnold Turns Traitor and Defects to the British
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Clip: Ep6 | 6m 4s | George Washington discovers that Benedict Arnold has abandoned his post and defected to the British. (6m 4s)
Bernardo de Gálvez & His Big Ambitions
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Clip: Ep6 | 3m 20s | When Spain enters the war, the governor of Spanish Louisiana sees his chance to retake West Florida. (3m 20s)
The Constitution & The Formation of A More Perfect Union
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Clip: Ep6 | 7m 17s | The American Revolution is over, and delegates convene to create a new system of government. (7m 17s)
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Clip: Ep6 | 2m 9s | The Continental Army was made up of ordinary Americans, like Joseph Plumb Martin. (2m 9s)
Elizabeth Freeman Successfully Sues for Her Freedom
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Clip: Ep6 | 1m 46s | Mumbet, later known as Elizabeth Freeman, would help bring an end to slavery in Massachusetts. (1m 46s)
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Clip: Ep6 | 3m 8s | The American Revolution is not just the start of a nation, but an event that will change the world. (3m 8s)
General Nathanael Greene in the South
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Clip: Ep6 | 2m 38s | London’s Southern strategy falls apart as Nathanael Greene takes British outposts one after another. (2m 38s)
George Washington Stops a Mutiny
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Clip: Ep6 | 3m 1s | George Washington takes action when an unsigned manifesto starts circulating among his officers. (3m 1s)
James Forten Becomes a Privateer
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Clip: Ep6 | 2m 36s | James Forten was 14 when he signed onto a privateer to fight for his country. (2m 36s)
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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...