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Preview: The Most Sacred Thing

Preview: Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.

The British Army under General Cornwallis struggles to pacify the southern states. Meanwhile, one of the most respected American generals betrays the cause and defects to the British. Supported by the French Army and Navy, Washington’s Continental Army wins the decisive victory at Yorktown. Peace is restored, independence is won, and Americans aspire for a more perfect union.

11/16/2025

FromKen Burns

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...

The Battle of Cowpens

The Battle of Cowpens

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 6m 41s | Daniel Morgan leads the British into a trap, securing a crucial victory for the Patriots. (6m 41s)

The Battle of Yorktown & The End of the American Revolution

The Battle of Yorktown & The End of the American Revolution

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 10m 44s | Outnumbered and surrounded, General Charles Cornwallis surrenders, ending the American Revolution. (10m 44s)

Benedict Arnold Turns Traitor and Defects to the British

Benedict Arnold Turns Traitor and Defects to the British

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 6m 4s | George Washington discovers that Benedict Arnold has abandoned his post and defected to the British. (6m 4s)

Bernardo de Gálvez & His Big Ambitions

Bernardo de Gálvez & His Big Ambitions

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 3m 20s | When Spain enters the war, the governor of Spanish Louisiana sees his chance to retake West Florida. (3m 20s)

The Constitution & The Formation of A More Perfect Union

The Constitution & The Formation of A More Perfect Union

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 7m 17s | The American Revolution is over, and delegates convene to create a new system of government. (7m 17s)

The Continental Army Disbands

The Continental Army Disbands

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 9s | The Continental Army was made up of ordinary Americans, like Joseph Plumb Martin. (2m 9s)

Elizabeth Freeman Successfully Sues for Her Freedom

Elizabeth Freeman Successfully Sues for Her Freedom

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 1m 46s | Mumbet, later known as Elizabeth Freeman, would help bring an end to slavery in Massachusetts. (1m 46s)

Episode 6: Introduction

Episode 6: Introduction

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 3m 8s | The American Revolution is not just the start of a nation, but an event that will change the world. (3m 8s)

General Nathanael Greene in the South

General Nathanael Greene in the South

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 38s | London’s Southern strategy falls apart as Nathanael Greene takes British outposts one after another. (2m 38s)

George Washington Stops a Mutiny

George Washington Stops a Mutiny

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 3m 1s | George Washington takes action when an unsigned manifesto starts circulating among his officers. (3m 1s)

James Forten Becomes a Privateer

James Forten Becomes a Privateer

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: Ep6 | 2m 36s | James Forten was 14 when he signed onto a privateer to fight for his country. (2m 36s)

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