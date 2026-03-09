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Of the People: Women of the Civil Rights Movement

2/27/2026 | 54m 9sVideo has Closed Captions

Discover the stories of extraordinary women who helped shape the civil and human rights movements.

Discover the powerful stories of Fannie Lou Hamer, Elaine Brown, Ella Baker, Dolores Huerta and Yuri Kochiyama — extraordinary women whose courage, intellect and activism helped shape the course of the civil and human rights movements in America.

02/27/2026 | Expires 02/28/2031 | Rating TV-PG

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Of the People: Women of the Civil Rights Movement

2/27/2026 | 54m 9sVideo has Closed Captions

Discover the powerful stories of Fannie Lou Hamer, Elaine Brown, Ella Baker, Dolores Huerta and Yuri Kochiyama — extraordinary women whose courage, intellect and activism helped shape the course of the civil and human rights movements in America.

02/27/2026 | Expires 02/28/2031 | Rating TV-PG

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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  • TV-PG

How to Watch Of the People: Women of the Civil Rights Movement

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