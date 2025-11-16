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Episode 1: Introduction

Clip: Episode 1 | 9m 39sVideo has Closed Captions

The American Revolution will be a war that will pit brother against brother – and birth a nation.

The American Revolution will become not just a local war for independence, but a war between great nations that stretches around the globe. It would also be a savage war that would pit brother against brother. Despite all of the bloodshed, the American Revolution would also be the founding event that would change the course of history.

11/16/2025

FromKen Burns

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...

The Boston Massacre

The Boston Massacre

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Clip: Ep1 | 7m 52s | A bloody clash between Bostonians and the British army leaves five dead in the Boston Massacre. (7m 52s)

The First Shot

The First Shot

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Clip: Ep1 | 43s | A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins. (43s)

From A Small Spark

From A Small Spark

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Clip: Ep1 | 50s | A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything. (50s)

How Land, Taxes and Rebellion Sparked the American Revolution

How Land, Taxes and Rebellion Sparked the American Revolution

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Clip: Ep1 | 7m 28s | The Stamp Act and taxes on American colonists lead to unrest and threaten to cause a revolution. (7m 28s)

How the Townshend Acts Fueled a Resistance Movement

How the Townshend Acts Fueled a Resistance Movement

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Clip: Ep1 | 3m 11s | When the British imposed new taxes, women joined the Resistance Movement by the thousands. (3m 11s)

Liberty for Whom? Slavery, Protest and the Ideals of the Revolution

Liberty for Whom? Slavery, Protest and the Ideals of the Revolution

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Clip: Ep1 | 7m 32s | The revolutionary ideals of liberty spread across the colonies while many suffer from enslavement. (7m 32s)

Rising Tensions Didn't Keep European Settlers from Coming to North America

Rising Tensions Didn't Keep European Settlers from Coming to North America

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Clip: Ep1 | 2m 56s | Thousands poured down the Great Wagon Road, eager to start a new life in North America’s interior. (2m 56s)

The Shot Heard ’Round the World: Lexington, Concord and the Start of War

The Shot Heard ’Round the World: Lexington, Concord and the Start of War

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Clip: Ep1 | 11m 39s | Tensions erupt as colonists confront the British Army at Lexington and Concord, beginning the war. (11m 39s)

Tea, Tar and Tyranny: How the Boston Tea Party Changed Everything

Tea, Tar and Tyranny: How the Boston Tea Party Changed Everything

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Clip: Ep1 | 9m 26s | Bostonians protest the newly passed Tea Act by dumping 46 tons of tea into the Boston Harbor. (9m 26s)

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Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and...

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