Black Hole Apocalypse Preview
Preview: Season 45 Episode 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Take a mind-blowing voyage to the most powerful and mysterious objects in the universe.
Black holes are the most enigmatic and exotic objects in the universe. They’re also the most powerful, with gravity so strong it can actually trap light. And they’re destructive. Anything that falls into them vanishes…gone forever. But now, astrophysicists are realizing that black holes may be essential to understanding how our universe unfolded—possibly leading to life on Earth and us.
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Black Hole Apocalypse Preview
Preview: Season 45 Episode 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Black holes are the most enigmatic and exotic objects in the universe. They’re also the most powerful, with gravity so strong it can actually trap light. And they’re destructive. Anything that falls into them vanishes…gone forever. But now, astrophysicists are realizing that black holes may be essential to understanding how our universe unfolded—possibly leading to life on Earth and us.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Preview: S45 Ep1 | 3m | Take a mind-blowing voyage to the most powerful and mysterious objects in the universe. (3m)
Black Hole Hunter: Andrea Ghez
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 3m 39s | Andrea Ghez asks: Is there a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy? (3m 39s)
Black Hole Hunter: Chung-Pei Ma
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 4m 22s | Chung-Pei Ma is both a gifted violinist and one of the world’s foremost black hole hunters (4m 22s)
Black Hole Hunter: Janna Levin
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 4m 15s | As a kid, Janna Levin loved cosmology—now, she’s an award-winning author and host. (4m 15s)
Black Hole Hunter: Priyamvda Natarajan
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 3m 55s | Theoretical astrophysicist Priya Natarajan maps the cosmos. (3m 55s)
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 5m 10s | NOVA has teamed up with Cook's Illustrated to cook up a recipe for stars and black holes. (5m 10s)
Clip: S45 Ep1 | 2m | Discover the FOUR types of black holes that exist in the cosmos. (2m)
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Clip: S45 Ep1 | 3m 36s | Here are three mind-blowing ideas for what may be inside a black hole. (3m 36s)
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.