Is Houston Really attracting storms?
Special | 12m 34s | In this episode, we explore what scientists know about the Urban Heat Island Effect. (12m 34s)
Is this type of fire Impossible to stop?
Special | 11m 24s | Fires are getting bigger and more homes are burning each year, but why? (11m 24s)
What Will Our World Look Like At 4 Degrees?
Special | 12m 39s | Our oceans are going to look VERY different, but HOW different? (12m 39s)
How to Watch Weathered
Weathered is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
About the Host
Maiya May is a passionate storyteller, science communicator, and host. Inspired by David Attenborough and her upbringing within the boundaries of Arabia-Davidson Nature Preserve in Lithonia, GA, her ultimate is to build a legacy rooted in her love of nature. Her strategy is to create thought-provoking content that strengthens knowledge, appreciation, and connection to our natural world.
Maiya spent her undergraduate years studying geography and atmospheric science at University of Missouri-Columbia. She’s led self-funded documentary projects in Belize, Canada, Utah, and Iceland.
