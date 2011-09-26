Seabiscuit - Preview
Preview: Season 15 Episode 11 | 30s
Airs Monday, September 26, 2011 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check your local listings.
This film about Seabiscuit's unlikely career illuminates the precarious economic conditions that defined America in the 1930s and explores the behind-the-scenes world of thoroughbred racing. 9/26/2011
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Seabiscuit - Preview
Preview: Season 15 Episode 11 | 30s
This film about Seabiscuit's unlikely career illuminates the precarious economic conditions that defined America in the 1930s and explores the behind-the-scenes world of thoroughbred racing. 9/26/2011
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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When is a photo an act of resistance?For families that just decades earlier were torn apart by chattel slavery, being photographed together was proof of their resilience.
Preview: S15 Ep11 | 30s | An over-worked horse and a broken-down jockey capture the nation's imagination. (30s)
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Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.