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Seabiscuit - Preview

Preview: Season 15 Episode 11 | 30s

Airs Monday, September 26, 2011 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check your local listings.

This film about Seabiscuit's unlikely career illuminates the precarious economic conditions that defined America in the 1930s and explores the behind-the-scenes world of thoroughbred racing. 9/26/2011

09/26/2011 | Rating NR

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Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

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Seabiscuit Preview

Seabiscuit Preview

Preview: S15 Ep11 | 30s | An over-worked horse and a broken-down jockey capture the nation's imagination. (30s)

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