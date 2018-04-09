Skip to Main Content

Rick Steves' Europe

The Story of Fascism in Europe

Special | 59m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe

09/04/2018 | Expires 07/17/2027 | Rating TV-G

Rick Steves' Europe

The Story of Fascism in Europe

Special | 59m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe

In this one-hour special, Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe — taking millions of people with it. He traces fascism’s history from its roots in the turbulent aftermath of World War I, when masses of angry people rose up, to the rise of charismatic leaders who manipulated that anger, and the totalitarian societies they built.

09/04/2018 | Expires 07/17/2027 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television

Rick Steves' Europe

The Story of Fascism in Europe

Special | 59m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

In this one-hour special, Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe — taking millions of people with it. He traces fascism’s history from its roots in the turbulent aftermath of World War I, when masses of angry people rose up, to the rise of charismatic leaders who manipulated that anger, and the totalitarian societies they built.

09/04/2018 | Expires 07/17/2027 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-G

How to Watch Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves' Europe is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

Distributed nationally by American Public Television

Sign in with Email

or

Continue with GoogleContinue with FacebookContinue with Apple

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?