Finding Your Own Roots: 8 Tips for Creating Your Family Tree
Special | 5m 27s | Tips from the Finding Your Roots research team to assist in your own genealogy research! (5m 27s)
How to Watch Finding Your Roots
Finding Your Roots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Explore More Finding Your RootsA new season of Finding Your Roots is premiering January 7th! Stream now past episodes and tune in to PBS on Tuesdays at 8/7 for all-new episodes as renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.
