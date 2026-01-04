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Preview: Season 2026 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

"Our New World" reveals Nature's astonishing adaptation abilities and how humans can help it thrive.

What world will we live in tomorrow as climate change reshapes the Earth? Our planet has many surprises in store. This film reveals Nature's astonishing adaptation abilities, and how we humans can become a supporting force.

04/01/2026

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Video has Closed Captions

"Our New World" reveals Nature's astonishing adaptation abilities and how humans can help it thrive. (30s)

Alaska

Alaska

Video has Closed Captions

CGI timelapse reveals the birth of an ecosystem in a formerly frozen region of Alaska. (1m 48s)

Australia

Australia

Video has Closed Captions

After the 2019 - 2020 wildfires, CGI timelapse reveals a forest’s rebirth in Australia. (2m 11s)

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