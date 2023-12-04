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Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird

Clip: Season 41 Episode 10 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamancas.

No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamanca Mountains. But their appetite is anything but small, as they must replenish 12,000 calories a day from the tiny mountain flowers that suit their miniature bill.

04/12/2023

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

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