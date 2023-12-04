Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird
Clip: Season 41 Episode 10 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamancas.
No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamanca Mountains. But their appetite is anything but small, as they must replenish 12,000 calories a day from the tiny mountain flowers that suit their miniature bill.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird
Clip: Season 41 Episode 10 | 2m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamanca Mountains. But their appetite is anything but small, as they must replenish 12,000 calories a day from the tiny mountain flowers that suit their miniature bill.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only here in the Talamancas.
She weighs barely as much as a penny and feeds in the shrubs on the tiny mountain flowers that suit her miniature bill.
But her appetite is anything but small.
She has to replenish 12,000 calories a day.
The flowers release only a small serving of nectar at a time to keep her coming back for more.
And she has to fight for every drop.
(birds chirping) The volcano hummingbird's ancestors moved up to these peaks to carve out territory above the more crowded lowland forests.
Now, she is custom-built for the austere environment.
For her tenacity, the mountain rewards her with her own little world of pint-sized flowers.
Her daily feeding and gardening keep the plants in fruit across the mountain peak.
And even feeds a few hardy neighbors.
A silky-flycatcher appreciates the fresh high-altitude produce.
(wings humming) During mating season, male volcano hummingbirds will ascend as high as 11,000 feet and perch in the open to attract females with their iridescent gorgets.
But after mating, he heads off to more comfortable climates, leaving the female to do the rigorous work of nesting above the clouds.
Finding Capuchin Monkeys in Costa Rican Mangroves
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep10 | 1m 54s | Ecotourism guide Diego Arauz Chaves leads filmmakers into the mangroves to Capuchins. (1m 54s)
Finding the Elusive White-Tipped Sicklebill
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep10 | 2m 36s | The white-tipped sicklebill is one of Costa Rica's most elusive hummingbirds. (2m 36s)
How Female Hummingbirds Avoid Harassment
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep10 | 2m 23s | To avoid harassment from males, some female white-necked jacobins have a solution. (2m 23s)
Long-Billed Hermit’s Mating Dance
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep10 | 2m 32s | During mating season, males gather in groups for a talent contest called a “lek.” (2m 32s)
Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S41 Ep10 | 30s | Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica. (30s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...