Preview of Niagara Falls
Preview: Season 41 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its stunning beauty and a wide variety of wildlife—mammals, birds, and reptiles— that call it home. Through the eyes of passionate scientists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water.
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Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
Preview of Niagara Falls
Preview: Season 41 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its stunning beauty and a wide variety of wildlife—mammals, birds, and reptiles— that call it home. Through the eyes of passionate scientists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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Explore More Ways to WatchBring the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home with classic NATURE episodes.
- [Narrator] One of nature's greatest displays of might is the most iconic waterfall in the world.
It's a force that shaped the region and created a natural realm unlike any other.
- [Man] As you travel upriver, the modern world seems to fall away, feels like a trip back in time.
- [Narrator] Discover the many wonders of Niagara Falls.
Experience the Changing Seasons at the Niagara Falls
Clip: S41 Ep11 | 9m 59s | From fall to winter, watch as Niagara Falls transforms with the seasons. (9m 59s)
Tiny Water Shrews Are the "Cheetahs of the Wetlands"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S41 Ep11 | 2m 59s | A water shrew is an insectivore no bigger than a thumb but don't let its size fool you. (2m 59s)
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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...