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Preview of Niagara Falls

Preview: Season 41 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.

Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its stunning beauty and a wide variety of wildlife—mammals, birds, and reptiles— that call it home. Through the eyes of passionate scientists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water.

04/19/2023

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

Experience the Changing Seasons at the Niagara Falls

Experience the Changing Seasons at the Niagara Falls

Clip: S41 Ep11 | 9m 59s | From fall to winter, watch as Niagara Falls transforms with the seasons. (9m 59s)

Tiny Water Shrews Are the "Cheetahs of the Wetlands"

Tiny Water Shrews Are the "Cheetahs of the Wetlands"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S41 Ep11 | 2m 59s | A water shrew is an insectivore no bigger than a thumb but don't let its size fool you. (2m 59s)

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Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

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