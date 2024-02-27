Based on remarkable real-life stories, this gripping drama series follows the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart-stopping emergencies they attend to across some of the most beautiful and inhospitable places in the Australian outback.

Season 2

Just a year after Eliza left Broken Hill behind, much has changed, with lives at RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate. The determined team faces some of their most high-stakes challenges to date--in the air, on land, with each other and within themselves--set against the isolation, beauty and brutality of the Australian outback.

Season 1

A doctor escaping her past joins the Royal Flying Doctor Service on a day when a catastrophic emergency retrieval hits the team personally. Together they deal with the fallout, all while continuing their highly skilled work, fighting the clock and the elements to save people having the worst day of their lives.