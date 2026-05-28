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How to Watch Patience
Patience is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG TV, and Vizio.
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About Season 2
Patience is back tackling more puzzling crimes across York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts onto the scene, their differences spark tension — but they must learn to work as a team.
As they investigate cases of murder and mystery across the city, Patience brings her unique insight to the cases. Meanwhile Patience searches for her mother and navigates the ups and downs of new love.
PBS ARTICLES
Patience: Everything You Need to KnowIn search of a little mystery and crime? Look no further – Patience is the latest thrilling drama from PBS, adapted from the critically acclaimed French television series, Astrid.
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