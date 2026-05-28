“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Clip: Episode 3 | 1m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Tasked with assessing the future viability of Russia’s aging space station Mir, rookie cosmonaut Sergei Zalyotin spends two months aboard, carrying out critical repairs. He recalls how, after a long week of work, the crew would enjoy a glass or two of cognac.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Clip: Episode 3 | 1m 28sVideo has Closed Captions
Tasked with assessing the future viability of Russia’s aging space station Mir, rookie cosmonaut Sergei Zalyotin spends two months aboard, carrying out critical repairs. He recalls how, after a long week of work, the crew would enjoy a glass or two of cognac.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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