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“Vodka did not go down well in space.”

Clip: Episode 3 | 1m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.

07/28/2026

“Vodka did not go down well in space.”

Clip: Episode 3 | 1m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.

Tasked with assessing the future viability of Russia’s aging space station Mir, rookie cosmonaut Sergei Zalyotin spends two months aboard, carrying out critical repairs. He recalls how, after a long week of work, the crew would enjoy a glass or two of cognac.

07/28/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

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Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

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“Vodka did not go down well in space.”

Clip: Episode 3 | 1m 28sVideo has Closed Captions

Tasked with assessing the future viability of Russia’s aging space station Mir, rookie cosmonaut Sergei Zalyotin spends two months aboard, carrying out critical repairs. He recalls how, after a long week of work, the crew would enjoy a glass or two of cognac.

07/28/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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