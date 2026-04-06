- So dad, who in our family had short arms and legs?

- Aunt Lila was like that.

Then there's my mother.

- Do you think there have been dwarfs in the past?

- Not that I'm aware of, but we have a tendency in that direction.

- People like us get described as disproportionate, even though we have lovely proportions.

- What does it mean to liberate your body?

- I guess that's what I'm trying to figure out.

[♪♪]