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The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer

Preview: Season 27 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.

A filmmaker confronts dwarfism in her family and seeks belonging within the little people community. Through personal discovery and collaboration, The Tallest Dwarf explores identity, medical change, and creativity, challenging viewers to rethink what “normal” really means.

04/06/2026

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Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

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The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer

Preview: Season 27 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

A filmmaker confronts dwarfism in her family and seeks belonging within the little people community. Through personal discovery and collaboration, The Tallest Dwarf explores identity, medical change, and creativity, challenging viewers to rethink what “normal” really means.

04/06/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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