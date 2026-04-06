The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Preview: Season 27 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
A filmmaker confronts dwarfism in her family and seeks belonging within the little people community. Through personal discovery and collaboration, The Tallest Dwarf explores identity, medical change, and creativity, challenging viewers to rethink what “normal” really means.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Preview: Season 27 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
A filmmaker confronts dwarfism in her family and seeks belonging within the little people community. Through personal discovery and collaboration, The Tallest Dwarf explores identity, medical change, and creativity, challenging viewers to rethink what “normal” really means.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- So dad, who in our family had short arms and legs?
- Aunt Lila was like that.
Then there's my mother.
- Do you think there have been dwarfs in the past?
- Not that I'm aware of, but we have a tendency in that direction.
- People like us get described as disproportionate, even though we have lovely proportions.
- What does it mean to liberate your body?
- I guess that's what I'm trying to figure out.
[♪♪]
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Take a trip up north with these local stories from Alaska Public Media.
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