♪ Day by day ♪ ♪ I'm falling more and more in love with London ♪ ♪ And day by day my love, it seems to grow ♪ ♪ There isn't any end to my devotion ♪ ♪ And it's deeper, dear, by far than any ocean ♪ ♪ And I find that day by day ♪ ♪ You're making all my dreams come true ♪ ♪ So come what may ♪ ♪ I want you to know ♪ ♪ That I'm yours alone ♪ ♪ And I'm in love to stay ♪ ♪ We go through the years day by day ♪ ♪ We go through the years ♪ ♪ Day by day ♪ [vocalizing]