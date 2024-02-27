Skip to Main Content

Samara Joy performs "Day By Day"

Clip: Season 53 Episode 8 | 3mVideo has Closed Captions

Samara Joy performs Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston's "Day By Day."

Samara Joy performs the jazz hit "Day By Day" by Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston.

02/27/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

"Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall" PreviewNew

"Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall" Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S53 Ep8 | 30s | Experience the Grammy winner singing jazz classics from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook. (30s)

Samara Joy Performs "Beware My Heart"New

Samara Joy Performs "Beware My Heart"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep8 | 3m | Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart." (3m)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?