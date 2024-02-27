Samara Joy performs "Day By Day"
Clip: Season 53 Episode 8 | 3mVideo has Closed Captions
Samara Joy performs Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston's "Day By Day."
Samara Joy performs the jazz hit "Day By Day" by Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston.
♪ Day by day ♪ ♪ I'm falling more and more in love with London ♪ ♪ And day by day my love, it seems to grow ♪ ♪ There isn't any end to my devotion ♪ ♪ And it's deeper, dear, by far than any ocean ♪ ♪ And I find that day by day ♪ ♪ You're making all my dreams come true ♪ ♪ So come what may ♪ ♪ I want you to know ♪ ♪ That I'm yours alone ♪ ♪ And I'm in love to stay ♪ ♪ We go through the years day by day ♪ ♪ We go through the years ♪ ♪ Day by day ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [vocalizing]
"Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall" Preview
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S53 Ep8 | 30s | Experience the Grammy winner singing jazz classics from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook. (30s)
Samara Joy Performs "Beware My Heart"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep8 | 3m | Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart." (3m)
