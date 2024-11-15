♪♪ -Next on "Great Performances"... -♪ Oh, what a beautiful mornin' ♪ -Oh, what a beautiful day, when it's time to celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of musical theater's most legendary partnerships -- Rodgers and Hammerstein.

-♪ The hills are alive -London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane is alive with the sound of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless legacy, with highlights from their landmark shows performed by an all-star cast, including Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, Patrick Wilson, and more.

-Let us just think of how fantastic Rodgers and Hammerstein were.

-Stay tuned for some enchanted evening.

-♪ You may see a stranger -"Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary: My Favorite Things" starts right now.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] -♪ There's a bright, golden haze on the meadow ♪ ♪ There's a bright, golden haze on the meadow ♪ ♪ The corn is as high as an elephant's eye ♪ ♪ And it looks like it's climbin' clear up to the sky ♪ ♪ Oh, what a beautiful mornin' ♪ Oh, what a beautiful day ♪ I got a beautiful feelin' ♪ Ev'rything's goin' my way [ Chuckles ] ♪ All the cattle are standin' like statues...Ah!

♪ ♪ All the cattle are standin' like statues ♪ ♪ They don't turn their heads as they see me ride by ♪ ♪ But a little brown mav'rick is winkin' her eye ♪ ♪ Oh, what a beautiful mornin' ♪ Oh, what a beautiful day ♪ I got a beautiful feelin' ♪ Ev'rything's goin' my way ♪♪ ♪ All the sounds of the earth are like music ♪ ♪ All the sounds of the earth are like music ♪ ♪ The breeze is so busy it don't miss a tree ♪ ♪ And an ol' weepin' willer is laughin' at me ♪ ♪ Oh, what a beautiful mornin' ♪ Oh, what a beautiful day ♪ I got a beautiful feelin' ♪ Ev'rything's goin' my way ♪ Oh, what a beautiful ♪ Day [ Cheers and applause ] Wow!

Good evening and welcome.

My name is Patrick Wilson.

Eighty years ago... [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you!

Eighty years ago, composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II sat down together to write a show.

The result was "Oklahoma," and of course it was a smash.

Before Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway shows had more of a presentational style.

The story seemed to stop for a song.

But with its unique blend of storytelling through song and dance, "Oklahoma" was a groundbreaking moment in musical theater history.

And of course, it paved the way for one of the most successful partnerships in show business.

So, tonight we celebrate that partnership with songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, and some very, very, very special guests will tell us why their work means so much to them.

These shows are very special to me.

My first lead role was Billy in "Carousel."

I also did the rarely performed "Allegro," and we will hear songs from both tonight.

And of course, playing Curly in the 2002 revival on Broadway was an absolute dream come true.

So, we got a big night ahead, so let's kick things off with an artist who won a Tony Award for her performance in "Carousel."

She went on to win more Tonys than any other performer in history.

Singing our title song this evening, I'm honored to introduce the amazing and incomparable Audra McDonald.

[ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ -♪ Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens ♪ ♪ Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens ♪ ♪ Brown paper packages tied up with strings ♪ ♪ These are a few of my favorite things ♪ ♪ Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels ♪ ♪ Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles ♪ ♪ Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings ♪ ♪ These are a few of my favorite things ♪ ♪ Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes ♪ ♪ Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes ♪ ♪ Silver-white winters that melt into springs ♪ ♪ These are a few of my favorite things ♪ ♪ When the dog bites, when the bee stings ♪ ♪ When I'm feeling sad ♪ I simply remember my favorite things ♪ ♪ And then I don't feel so bad ♪ When the dog bites, when the bee stings ♪ ♪ When I'm feeling sad ♪ I simply remember my favorite things ♪ ♪ And then I don't feel ♪ So bad [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ When I take you out, tonight, with me ♪ ♪ Honey, here's the way it's goin' to be ♪ ♪ You will set behind a team of snow-white horses ♪ ♪ In the slickest gig you ever see ♪ ♪ Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry ♪ ♪ When I take you out in the surrey ♪ ♪ When I take you out in the surrey with the fringe on top ♪ ♪ Watch that fringe and see how it flutters ♪ ♪ When I drive them high-steppin' strutters ♪ ♪ Nosey pokes'll peek through their shutters and their eyes will pop!

♪ ♪ The wheels are yeller, the upholstery's brown ♪ ♪ The dashboard's genuine leather ♪ ♪ With isinglass curtains you can roll right down ♪ ♪ In case there's a change in the weather ♪ ♪ Two bright sidelights winkin' and blinkin' ♪ ♪ Ain't no finer rig, I'm a-thinkin' ♪ ♪ You can keep your rig if you're thinkin' that I'd care to swap ♪ ♪ Fer that shiny little surrey with the fringe on the top ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -♪ It ain't ♪ So much a question ♪ Of not knowin' what to do ♪ I knowed what's right and wrong since I been ten ♪ ♪ I heared ♪ A lot of stories ♪ And I reckon they are true ♪ About how girls are put upon by men ♪ ♪ I know I mustn't fall into the pit ♪ ♪ But when I'm with a feller ♪ I forget ♪ I'm just a girl who cain't say no ♪ ♪ I'm in a terrible fix ♪ I always say, "Come on, let's go!"

♪ ♪ Just when I orta say nix ♪ When a person tries to kiss a girl ♪ ♪ I know she orta give his face a smack ♪ ♪ But as soon as someone kisses me ♪ ♪ I somehow sorta wanna kiss him back ♪ ♪ I'm just a fool when lights are low ♪ ♪ I cain't be prissy and quaint ♪ ♪ I ain't the type that can faint ♪ ♪ How can I be what I ain't?

♪ I can't say no ♪ Whatcha gonna do when a feller gets flirty ♪ ♪ And starts to talk purty?

♪ Whatcha gonna do?

♪ S'posin' that he says that yer lips are like cherries ♪ ♪ Or roses, or berries?

♪ Whatcha gonna do?

♪ S'posin' that he says that you're sweeter'n cream ♪ ♪ And he's gotta have cream or die?

♪ ♪ Whatcha gonna do when he talks that way?

♪ ♪ Spit in his eye?

♪ I'm just a girl who can't say no ♪ ♪ Can't seem to say it at all ♪ I hate to disappoint a beau ♪ When he is payin' a call ♪ For a while, I acts refined and cool ♪ ♪ A-sittin' on a velveteen settee ♪ ♪ Then I think of that ol' golden rule ♪ ♪ And do for him what he would do for me ♪ ♪ I can't resist a Romeo ♪ In a sombrero and chaps ♪ Soon as I sit on their laps ♪ Somethin' inside of me snaps ♪ I can't say no ♪ Yah!

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Out of my dreams and into your arms ♪ ♪ I long to fly ♪ I will come as evening comes ♪ ♪ To woo a waiting sky ♪ Out of my dreams and into the hush ♪ ♪ Of falling shadows ♪ When the mist is low ♪ And stars are breaking through ♪ ♪ Then out of my dreams I'll go ♪ ♪ Into a dream with you ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out of my dreams and into the hush ♪ ♪ Of falling shadows ♪ When the mist is low ♪ And stars are breaking through ♪ ♪ Then out of my dreams, I'll go ♪ ♪ Into a dream ♪ With you [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] -Hello, everyone.

I'm Audra McDonald.

Thanks... [ Cheers and applause ] Thanks to Patrick Wilson, Marisha Wallace, and Lily Kerhoas for that wonderful tribute to "Oklahoma."

As Patrick said, it was the very first musical Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote together, and boy, oh, boy, did they hit the ground running.

And they followed it up with another all-time classic, "Carousel," which I was very blessed to appear in myself.

One of my favorite things of all time is hearing an orchestra play a song for the first time.

"Carousel" was my Rodgers and Hammerstein debut.

I remember hearing the first three chords of the overture as I looked out of the window at Lincoln Center over the Reflecting Pool, as we did our first sitzprobe back in 1994, and it had just started to snow.

And that is a moment that will stay with me forever.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ His name is Mister Snow ♪ And an upstandin' man is he ♪ He comes home ev'ry night in his round-bottomed boat ♪ ♪ With a net full of herring from the sea ♪ ♪ An almost-perfect beau ♪ As refined as a girl could wish ♪ ♪ But he spends so much time in his round-bottomed boat ♪ ♪ That he can't seem to lose the smell of fish ♪ ♪ The first time he kissed me ♪ The whiff of his clothes ♪ Knocked me flat on the floor of the room ♪ ♪ But now that I love him, my heart's in my nose ♪ ♪ And fish is my fav'rite perfume ♪ ♪ Last night, he spoke quite low ♪ ♪ And a fair-spoken man is he ♪ And he said, "Miss Pipperidge, I'd like it fine ♪ ♪ If I could be wed with a wife ♪ ♪ And, indeed, Miss Pipperidge, if you'll be mine ♪ ♪ I'll be yours for the rest of my life" ♪ ♪ Next moment, we were promised ♪ ♪ And now my mind's in a maze ♪ For all it can do is look forward to ♪ ♪ That wonderful day of days ♪ When I marry Mister Snow ♪ ♪ The flowers'll be buzzin' with the hum of bees ♪ ♪ The birds'll make a racket in the churchyard trees ♪ ♪ When I marry Mister Snow ♪ Then it's off to home we'll go ♪ ♪ And both of us'll look a little dreamy-eyed ♪ ♪ A-drivin' to a cottage by the oceanside ♪ ♪ Where the salty breezes blow ♪ He'll carry me 'cross the threshold ♪ ♪ And I'll be as meek as a lamb ♪ ♪ Then he'll set me on my feet ♪ And I'll say, kinda sweet ♪ "Well, Mister Snow, here I am!"

♪ ♪ Then I'll kiss him so he'll know ♪ ♪ That ev'rything'll be as right as right can be ♪ ♪ A-livin' in a cottage by the sea with me ♪ ♪ For I love that Mister Snow ♪ That young, seafarin', bold and darin' ♪ ♪ Big, bewhiskered, overbearin' ♪ ♪ Darlin' ♪ Mister Snow [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ [ Cheering, laughter ] ♪♪ -♪ March went out like a lion ♪ ♪ A-whippin' up the water in the bay ♪ ♪ Then April sighed and stepped aside ♪ ♪ And along come pretty little May ♪ ♪ May was full of promises ♪ But she didn't keep 'em quick enough for some ♪ ♪ And a crowd of Doubtin' Thomases ♪ ♪ Was predictin' that the summer'd never come ♪ -♪ But it's comin', by gum ♪ You can feel it come ♪ You can feel it in your heart ♪ ♪ You can see it in the ground ♪ -♪ You can hear it in the trees ♪ ♪ You can smell it in the breeze ♪ -♪ Look around, look around, look around!

♪ -♪ June is bustin' out all over ♪ ♪ All over the meadow and the hill ♪ ♪ Buds're bustin' outta bushes ♪ ♪ And the rompin' river pushes ♪ ♪ Ev'ry little wheel that wheels beside the mill ♪ -♪ June is bustin' out all over ♪ -♪ The feelin' is gettin' so intense ♪ ♪ That the young Virginia creepers ♪ ♪ Have been huggin' the bejeepers ♪ ♪ Out of all the mornin' glories on the fence ♪ ♪ Because it's June!

-♪ June, June, June -♪ Just because it's June, June, June ♪ -♪ June is bustin' out all over ♪ -♪ The saplings are bustin' out with sap ♪ -♪ Love has found my brother Junior ♪ -♪ And my sister's even loonier ♪ -♪ And my ma is gettin' kittenish with Pap!

♪ -♪ June is bustin' out all over ♪ -♪ To ladies the men are payin' court ♪ ♪ Lotsa ships are kept at anchor ♪ ♪ Just because the captains hanker ♪ ♪ For a comfort they ken only get in port ♪ -♪ Because it's June -♪ June, June, June ♪ Just because it's June, June, June ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ What's the use of wond'rin' ♪ ♪ If he's good or if he's bad ♪ ♪ Or if you like the way he wears his hat?

♪ ♪ Oh, what's the use of wond'rin' ♪ ♪ If he's good or if he's bad?

♪ ♪ He's your feller, and you love him ♪ ♪ That's all there is to that ♪ Common sense may tell you ♪ That the endin' will be sad ♪ And now's the time to break and run away ♪ ♪ But what's the use of wond'rin' ♪ ♪ If the endin' will be sad?

♪ He's your feller, and you love him ♪ ♪ There's nothin' more to say ♪ Somethin' made him the way that he is ♪ ♪ Whether he's false or true ♪ And somethin' gave him the things that are his ♪ ♪ One of those things is you ♪ So when he wants your kisses ♪ You will give them to the lad ♪ ♪ And anywhere he leads you, you will walk ♪ ♪ And anytime he needs you ♪ You'll go runnin' there like mad ♪ ♪ You're his girl, and he's your feller ♪ ♪ And all the rest is talk [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -♪ I got to get ready before she comes ♪ ♪ I got to make certain that she ♪ ♪ Won't be dragged up in slums ♪ ♪ With a lot o' bums like me ♪ She's got to be sheltered and fed and dressed ♪ ♪ In the best that money can buy ♪ ♪ I never knew how to get money ♪ ♪ But I'll try, by God, I'll try ♪ ♪ I'll go out and make it ♪ Or steal it or take it ♪ Or die [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

I'm Aaron Tveit, and thanks to Audra, Lily, Anna-Jane Casey for that suite of songs from the gorgeous score of "Carousel."

[ Cheers and applause ] Rodgers and Hammerstein gave the world some of the greatest musicals of all time.

But their lesser-known shows still remind us of their incredible legacy with the stories they tell.

Take "Flower Drum Song."

The original production featured a primarily Asian cast at a time when that was completely unheard of on Broadway.

And then the 2002 revival starred an entirely Asian group of actors, another huge step forward in the inclusion and representation that we continue to strive for today in our industry.

[ Cheers and applause ] "Allegro" told the story of a man's life over 40 years and is now considered the first concept musical.

Then there was "State Fair," which won Dick and Oscar their first, well, Oscar together.

And he still remains the only Oscar to win one.

We're gonna hear a few gems from those shows right now.

If you've not heard them before, get ready for an absolute treat.

Marisha Wallace is joined by Joanna Ampil and performing "State Fair's" Oscar-winning number "It Might As Well Be Spring," Lucy St. Louis.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ The things I used to like ♪ I don't like anymore ♪ I want a lot of other things ♪ I've never had before ♪ It's just like Mother says ♪ I sit around and mope ♪ Pretending I am wonderful ♪ And knowing I'm a dope ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ I'm as restless as a willow in a windstorm ♪ ♪ I'm as jumpy as a puppet on a string ♪ ♪ I'd say that I had spring fever ♪ ♪ But it isn't even spring ♪ I am starry-eyed and vaguely discontented ♪ ♪ Like a nightingale without a song to sing ♪ ♪ Oh, why should I have spring fever ♪ ♪ When it isn't even spring?

♪ I keep wishing I were somewhere else ♪ ♪ Walking down a strange new street ♪ ♪ Hearing words that I have never heard ♪ ♪ From a man I've yet to meet ♪ I'm as busy as a spider spinning daydreams ♪ ♪ I'm as giddy as a baby on a swing ♪ ♪ I haven't seen a Crocus or a rosebud ♪ ♪ Or a robin on the wing ♪ But I feel so gay ♪ In a melancholy way ♪ That it might as well be spring ♪ ♪ It might as well be spring ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ I have wished before ♪ I shall wish no more ♪ Love, look away ♪ Love, look away from me ♪ Fly when you pass my door ♪ Fly and get lost at sea ♪ Call it a day ♪ Love, let us say we're through ♪ ♪ No good are you for me ♪ No good am I for you ♪ Wanting you so, I try too much ♪ ♪ After you go, I cry too much ♪ Love, look away ♪ Lonely though I may be ♪ Leave me and set me free ♪ Look away, look away, look away from me ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Wanting you so, I try too much ♪ ♪ After you go, I cry too much ♪ Love, look away ♪ Lonely though I may be ♪ Leave me and set me free ♪ Look away, look away ♪ Look away ♪ From me [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ The gentleman is a dope ♪ A man of many faults ♪ A clumsy Joe who wouldn't know ♪ ♪ A rumba from a waltz ♪ The gentleman is a dope ♪ And not my cup of tea ♪ Why do I get in a dither?

♪ He doesn't belong to me ♪ The gentleman isn't bright ♪ He doesn't know the score ♪ A cake will come ♪ He'll take a crumb ♪ And never ask for more ♪ The gentleman's eyes are blue ♪ ♪ But little do they see ♪ Why am I beating my eyes out?

♪ ♪ He doesn't belong to me ♪ He's somebody else's problem ♪ She's welcome to the guy ♪ She'll never understand him ♪ Half as well as I ♪The gentleman is a dope ♪ He isn't very smart ♪ He's just a lug ♪ You'd like to hug ♪ And hold against your heart ♪ The gentleman doesn't know ♪ Just how happy he could be ♪ But look at me cryin' my eyes out ♪ ♪ As if he belonged ♪ To me ♪ He'll never ♪ Belong to me ♪ The gentleman is a dope ♪ The gentleman is a dope ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] -[ Laughs ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] Good evening.

I'm Maria Friedman, and I was lucky enough to play Anna in "The King And I" at the Royal Albert Hall.

As well as Richard Rodgers' brilliant music, it's also a great example of the depth of Hammerstein's lyric writing.

To explain his process, here is Oscar himself.

-A song is, I think, perhaps the most difficult form of writing because you have to be terribly simple in your idea and very clear every minute.

No one gets a chance to stop and read over a line.

He's listening, and the singer is singing to him.

Every line has to lead logically into the next line.

The songs that have achieved permanent popularity all have something fundamental to say.

There are a great many songs you hear on the air that are popular for three months, and then you never hear them again.

But those that you hear year after year, and you've been hearing all your life, if you analyze them, beneath their simplicity, you'll find some truth about life.

[ Applause ] -Oscar was unafraid to highlight issues that really mattered.

The song you're about to hear did just that.

It addressed the absurdity of racism and scared the establishment so much that at times the show faced legal action for indecency.

But Dick and Oscar stood by their work.

In fact, when they were pushed, they said that they would pull the production if this next song wasn't in the show.

I'm so happy we're starting this suite with the very song that Rodgers and Hammerstein fought so hard for.

With "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" from the mighty "South Pacific," here's Aaron Tveit.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ You've got to be taught to hate and fear ♪ ♪ You've got to be taught from year to year ♪ ♪ It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear ♪ ♪ You've got to be carefully taught ♪ ♪ You've got to be taught to be afraid ♪ ♪ Of people whose eyes are oddly made ♪ ♪ And people whose skin is a different shade ♪ ♪ You've got to be carefully taught ♪ ♪ You've got to be taught before it's too late ♪ ♪ Before you are six or seven or eight ♪ ♪ To hate all the people your relatives hate ♪ ♪ You've got to be carefully taught ♪ ♪ You've got to be carefully taught ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪ I touch your hands, and my arms grow strong ♪ ♪ Like a pair of birds that burst with song ♪ ♪ My eyes look down at your lovely face ♪ ♪ And I hold the world ♪ In my embrace ♪ Younger than springtime are you ♪ ♪ Softer than starlight are you ♪ ♪ Warmer than winds of June ♪ Are the gentle lips you gave me ♪ ♪ Gayer than laughter are you ♪ ♪ Sweeter than music are you ♪ ♪ Angel and lover, heaven and earth ♪ ♪ Are you to me ♪ And when your youth and joy invade my arms ♪ ♪ And fill my heart as now they do ♪ ♪ Then younger than springtime am I ♪ ♪ Gayer than laughter am I ♪ ♪ Angel and lover, heaven and earth ♪ ♪ Am I with you ♪♪ ♪ And when your youth and joy invade my arms ♪ ♪ And fill my heart as now they do ♪ ♪ Then younger than springtime am I ♪ ♪ Gayer than laughter am I ♪ ♪ Angel and lover, heaven and earth ♪ ♪ Am I ♪ With you [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ And send him on his way Get the picture?

♪ I'm gonna wave that man right outa my arms ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wave that man right outa my arms ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wave that man right outa my arms ♪ ♪ And send him on his way ♪ Don't try to patch it up -♪ Tear it up, tear it up -♪ Wash him out, dry him out -♪ Push him out, fly him out -♪ Cancel him and let him go ♪ Yeah, sister ♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I'm gonna wash that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ And send him on his way ♪ If his eyes seem dull and fishy ♪ ♪ When you look for glance and gleams ♪ ♪ Waste no time, make a switch ♪ Drop him in the nearest ditch ♪ ♪ Rub him out of the roll call ♪ And drum him out of your dreams ♪ ♪ Yo-ho ♪ Yo-ho ♪ I went and washed that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I went and washed that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ I went and washed that man right outa my hair ♪ ♪ And sent him on his way Come on, sing it, sisters!

-♪ She went and washed that man right outa her hair ♪ ♪ She went and washed that man ♪ -That feels real good now!

-♪ Right outa her hair ♪ She went and washed that man right outa her hair ♪ -♪ And sent him on his way [ Cheers and applause ] Come on, girls!

♪♪ ♪ I'm as corny as Kansas in August ♪ ♪ I'm as normal as blueberry pie ♪ ♪ No more a smart little girl with no heart ♪ ♪ I have found me a wonderful guy ♪ ♪ I am in a conventional dither ♪ ♪ With a conventional star in my eye ♪ ♪ And you will note there's a lump in my throat ♪ ♪ When I speak of that wonderful guy ♪ ♪ I'm as trite and as gay as a daisy in May ♪ ♪ A cliché comin' true ♪ I'm bromidic and bright as a moon-happy night ♪ ♪ Pourin' light on the dew ♪ I'm as corny as Kansas in August ♪ ♪ High as a flag on the Fourth of July ♪ ♪ If you'll excuse an expression I use, I'm in love ♪ ♪ I'm in love ♪ I'm in love -♪ I'm in love -♪ I'm in love -♪ I'm in love -♪ I'm in love with a wonderful guy ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ One dream in my heart ♪ One love to be living for ♪ One love to be living for ♪ ♪ This nearly was mine ♪ One girl for my dream ♪ One partner in paradise ♪ This promise of paradise ♪ This nearly was mine ♪ Close to my heart she came ♪ Only to fly away ♪ Only to fly as day flies from moonlight ♪ ♪ Now, now I'm alone ♪ Still dreaming of paradise ♪ Still saying that paradise ♪ Once nearly was mine ♪ So clear and deep are my fancies ♪ ♪ Of things I wish were true ♪ I'll keep remembering evenings ♪ ♪ I wish I spent with you ♪ I'll keep remembering kisses ♪ From lips I'll never own ♪ And all the lovely adventures ♪ ♪ That we have never known ♪ One dream in my heart ♪ One love to be living for ♪ One love to be living for ♪ ♪ This nearly was mine ♪ One girl for my dream ♪ One partner in paradise ♪ This promise of paradise ♪ This nearly was mine ♪ Close to my heart she came ♪ Only to fly away ♪ Only to fly as day flies ♪ From moonlight ♪ Now, now I'm alone ♪ Still dreaming of paradise ♪ Still saying that paradise ♪ Once nearly ♪ Was mine [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] [ Breathing deeply ] Thank God that's over.

[ Laughter ] That was, of course, the greatest hits from the musical masterpiece that is "South Pacific."

[ Cheers and applause ] And like so much of Rodgers and Hammerstein's work, "South Pacific's" themes still speak to us strongly today.

And that's also true of our next number.

It's -- It has a message of hope and togetherness, which I think the world needs a little more of today.

It's been recorded by everyone from Elvis to Aretha to Lana Del Rey.

It also happens to be the anthem of my beloved team, Liverpool Football Club.

Here to perform one of the duo's most powerful and enduring songs, it is my great pleasure to welcome to the stage the one, the only Mr. Michael Ball.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ When you walk through a storm ♪ ♪ Hold your head up high ♪ And don't be afraid of the dark ♪ ♪ At the end of the storm ♪ There's a golden sky ♪ And the sweet silver song of a lark ♪ ♪ Walk on through the wind ♪ Walk on through the rain ♪ Though your dreams be tossed and blown ♪ ♪ Walk on, walk on ♪ With hope in your heart ♪ And you'll never walk alone ♪ You'll never ♪ Walk alone -♪ Walk on through the wind ♪ Walk on through the rain ♪ Though your dreams be tossed and blown ♪ -♪ Walk on, walk on -♪ Walk on, walk on ♪ With hope in your heart ♪ And you'll never walk alone ♪ You'll never walk ♪ Alone [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -Oh!

-Yeah!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ We got sunlight on the sand, we got moonlight on the sea ♪ -♪ We got mangoes and bananas you can pick right off a tree ♪ -♪ We got volleyball and Ping-Pong and a lot of dandy games ♪ -♪ What ain't we got?

-♪ We ain't got dames -♪ We get packages from home -♪ We get movies, we get shows -♪ We get letters from our skipper ♪ -♪ And advice from Tokyo Rose -♪ We get letters doused with poifume ♪ -♪ We get dizzy from the smell -♪ What don't we get?

-♪ You know damn well -♪ We got nothin' to put on a clean white suit for ♪ ♪ What we need is what there ain't no substitute for ♪ -♪ There is nothin' like a dame ♪ ♪ Nothin' in the world ♪ There is nothin' you can name ♪ ♪ That is anythin' like a dame -♪ We feel restless, we feel blue ♪ -♪ We feel lonely, and in brief ♪ ♪ We feel every kind of feeling ♪ -♪ But the feeling of relief -♪ We're as hungry as the wolf felt when he met Red Riding Hood ♪ -♪ What don't we feel?

-♪ We don't feel good -♪ Lots of things in life are beautiful, but, brother ♪ ♪ There is one particular thing that is nothin' whatsoever in any way, shape, or form like any other ♪ -♪ There is nothing like a dame ♪ ♪ Nothin' in the world ♪ There is nothin' you can name ♪ ♪ That is anythin' like a dame ♪ Nothin' else is built the same ♪ ♪ Nothin' in the world -♪ Has a soft and wavy frame ♪ ♪ Like the silhouette of a dame ♪ -Get outta here.

-♪ There is absolutely nothin' ♪ Like the frame of a dame -Alright.

-Oh, here they come!

-Hey, hey, hey!

-Ladies!

-What's the rush?

-[ Whistling ] -How you doin'?

Hey, hey!

-Whoo-hoo!

[ Chuckles ] -♪ So suppose a dame ain't bright ♪ ♪ Or completely free from flaws ♪ -♪ Or as faithful as a bird dog ♪ ♪ Or as kind as Santa Claus -♪ It's a waste of time to worry over things that they have not ♪ -♪ Be thankful for -♪ The things they got -Oh!

-Whoo!

-Hey, ladies!

-Whoo!

-Mwah!

-♪ There is nothin' you can name ♪ ♪ That is anythin' like a dame ♪ ♪ There are no books like a dame ♪ ♪ And nothin' looks like a dame ♪ ♪ There are no drinks like a dame ♪ ♪ And nothin' thinks like a dame ♪ ♪ Nothin' acts like a dame ♪ Or attracts like a dame ♪ There ain't a thing that's wrong with any man here ♪ ♪ That can't be cured by puttin' him near ♪ ♪ A girly, womanly, female, feminine ♪ ♪ Dame [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] -I'm Jordan Shaw.

Rodgers and Hammerstein won countless awards for their work together and separately.

In fact, Richard Rodgers was the first person in history to win the EGOT.

That's an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.

So few people have achieved EGOT status that your chances of being in the same room as one of them are extremely slim... unless one just happens to be in the building.

Please welcome the legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno!

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ -Whoo-ooh-ooh!

[ Laughter ] Thank you!

My God, I'm so happy to be here!

[ Cheers and applause ] I feel very, very fortunate, you know, to have been cast in "The King And I," and, uh... because, well, the truth be told, I probably shouldn't have been in it.

I'll tell you what happened.

I was a young woman under contract to 20th Century Fox, and they were going to produce "The King And I."

And it would seem the most natural thing in the world that they were going to ask me to test for it.

And when I went into the studio, there also -- 'cause it was a very large room -- was probably one of the most beautiful, beautiful, exquisite Eurasian girls I have ever seen in my life to this day.

She was just breathtaking.

And when I saw her, I thought, "Oh, [no audio]" [ Laughter ] "This is not good news."

And on top of that, she was also seeing Marlon Brando.

[ Laughter ] We were competitors.

Nevertheless, all I could think of was, "Well...

It's a foregone conclusion.

She has to have the part.

She's right.

She's really absolutely on the money."

And as it turned out, I got the part.

And I have to tell you something interesting.

I'm so happy to see, and I really am sincerely, that times have changed.

[ Cheers and applause ] Anyway... [ Laughter ] Back to business.

This is still a spectacular score and remains one of my favorite things.

So here, from a suite from "The King And I" are Joanna Ampil, Maria Friedman, and the dashing Daniel Dae Kim.

I'm really rather a dirty old lady.

[ Laughter ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ I have dreamed that your arms are lovely ♪ ♪ I have dreamed what a joy you'll be ♪ ♪ I have dreamed every word you'll whisper ♪ ♪ When you're close, close to me ♪ ♪ How you look in the glow of evening ♪ ♪ I have dreamed and enjoyed the view ♪ ♪ In these dreams I've loved you so ♪ ♪ That by now I think I know ♪ What it's like to be loved by you ♪ ♪ I will love being loved ♪ By you ♪ To kiss in the sunlight ♪ And say to the sky ♪ Behold and believe what you see ♪ ♪ Behold how my lover ♪ Loves me ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -When I was a boy.

World was better spot.

What was so was so.

What was not was not.

♪ Now I am a man ♪ World have changed a lot ♪ Some things nearly so ♪ Others nearly not ♪ There are times I almost think ♪ ♪ I am not sure of what I absolutely know ♪ ♪ Very often find confusion ♪ In conclusions, I concluded long ago ♪ ♪ In my head are many facts that, as a student ♪ ♪ I have studied to procure ♪ In my head are many facts of which I wish ♪ ♪ I was more certain ♪ I was sure Is a puzzlement.

♪ Shall I join with other nations in alliance?

♪ ♪ If allies are weak, am I not best alone?

♪ ♪ If allies are strong with power to protect me ♪ ♪ Might they not protect me out of all I own?

♪ ♪ Is a danger to be trusting one another ♪ ♪ One will seldom want to do what other wishes ♪ ♪ But unless someday, somebody trust somebody ♪ ♪ There'll be nothing left on earth ♪ ♪ Excepting fishes ♪ There are times I almost think ♪ ♪ Nobody sure of what he absolutely knows ♪ ♪ Ev'rybody find confusion ♪ In conclusion, they concluded long ago ♪ ♪ And it puzzle me to learn that though a man may be ♪ ♪ In doubt of what he knows ♪ Very quickly will he fight ♪ He'll fight to prove that what he does not know is so ♪ ♪ Oh, ohhh ♪ Sometimes, I think that people going mad ♪ ♪ Ahh, ahhhh ♪ Sometimes I think that people not so bad ♪ ♪ But no matter what I think, I must go on living life ♪ ♪ As leader of my kingdom, I must go forth ♪ ♪ Be father to my children and husband to each wife ♪ ♪ Et cetera, et cetera, and so forth ♪ ♪ If my Lord in Heaven, Buddha, show the way ♪ ♪ Ev'ry day, I try to live another day ♪ ♪ If my Lord in Heaven, Buddha, show the way ♪ ♪ Ev'ry day, I do my best for one more day ♪ ♪ But ♪ Is a puzzlement ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ When I think of Tom ♪ I think about a night when the earth smelled of summer ♪ ♪ And the sky was streaked with white ♪ ♪ And the soft mist of England was sleeping on a hill ♪ ♪ I remember this ♪ And I always will ♪ There are new lovers now on that same silent hill ♪ ♪ Looking on the same blue sea ♪ And I know Tom and I are a part of them all ♪ ♪ And they're all a part of Tom ♪ ♪ And me ♪ Hello, young lovers, wherever you are ♪ ♪ I hope your troubles are few ♪ ♪ All my good wishes go with you tonight ♪ ♪ I've been in love like you ♪ Be brave, young lovers, and follow your star ♪ ♪ Be brave and faithful and true ♪ ♪ Cling very close to each other tonight ♪ ♪ I've been in love like you ♪ I know how it feels to have wings on your heels ♪ ♪ And to fly down the street in a trance ♪ ♪ You fly down the street on the chance that you'll meet ♪ ♪ And you meet ♪ Not really by chance ♪ Don't cry, young lovers, whatever you do ♪ ♪ Don't cry because I'm alone ♪ All of my memories are happy tonight ♪ ♪ I've had a love of my own ♪ I've had a love of my own, like yours ♪ ♪ I've had a love ♪ Of my ♪ Own [ Cheers and applause ] -The luminous Maria Friedman.

[ Cheers and applause ] As we set up for the next song, I thought this would be a good opportunity to share one of my favorite R&H memories.

Now, in 2009, I was fortunate enough to be asked to play the King of Siam in a production of "The King And I" right here in London.

[ Cheers and applause ] And I was even more fortunate to be cast opposite Maria Friedman as Anna.

-I was the lucky one.

-[ Laughs ] And, you know, I was coming all the way from Hawaii, and so it was a long way, and I confess I had my share of uncertainty.

And my cast and crew, everyone involved, made me feel right at home, especially Maria, who remains one of my dearest friends to this day.

-We are still great, great friends.

-Yeah.

-Nothing will stop that.

-Yeah.

In many ways, it actually parallels the story of "The King And I."

Two people from totally different cultures coming together to learn from one another, overcoming assumptions about one another, to laugh, to argue, and eventually come to a place of mutual respect, love, and understanding.

And I couldn't think of a better message for us all as we face the many challenges in the world today.

So thank you for that reminder, Rodgers and Hammerstein.

[ Cheers and applause ] I think there's only one question left to answer, and that is, "Shall we dance?"

-Yes, please!

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪ We've just been introduced ♪ I do not know you well ♪ But when the music started ♪ Something drew me to your side ♪ ♪ So many men and girls ♪ Are in each other's arms ♪ It made me think ♪ We might be similarly occupied ♪ ♪ Shall we dance?

♪ On a bright cloud of music, shall we fly?

♪ ♪ Shall we dance?

♪ Shall we then say good night and mean goodbye?

♪ ♪ Or perchance that the last little star has left the sky ♪ ♪ Shall we still be together ♪ With our arms around each other ♪ ♪ And shall you be my new romance?

♪ ♪ On the clear understanding ♪ That this kind of thing can happen ♪ ♪ Shall we dance?

♪ Shall we dance, shall we dance?

♪ ♪ Shall we dance?

-♪ One, two, three, and -♪ On a bright cloud of music, shall we fly?

♪ -♪ One, two, three, and -♪ Shall we dance?

-♪ One, two, three, and -♪ Shall we then say good night and mean goodbye?

♪ -♪ One, two, three, and ♪ Or perchance ♪ When the last little cloud has left the sky ♪ -♪ Shall we still be together ♪ With our arms around each other ♪ ♪ And shall you be my new -♪ Romance?

-♪ On the clear understanding ♪ That this kind of thing can happen ♪ -♪ Shall we dance?

-♪ Shall we dance, shall we dance?

♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -Come!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ When I worked in the mill, weaving at the loom ♪ ♪ I'd gaze absent-minded at the roof ♪ ♪ And half the time the shuttle'd get tangled ♪ ♪ In the threads ♪ And the warp'd get mixed with the woof ♪ ♪ If I loved you -But you don't?

-No, I don't.

♪ But somehow I can see ♪ Just exactly how I'd be ♪ If I loved you ♪ Time and again, I would try to say ♪ ♪ All I'd want you to know ♪ If I loved you ♪ Words wouldn't come in an easy way ♪ ♪ Round in circles I'd go ♪ Longin' to tell you ♪ But afraid and shy ♪ I'd let my golden chances pass me by ♪ ♪ Soon you'd leave me ♪ Off you would go in the mist of day ♪ ♪ Never, never to know ♪ How I loved you ♪ If I loved you ♪ If I loved you [ Applause ] ♪♪ -♪ There's a hell of a lot of stars in the sky ♪ ♪ And the sky's so big, the sea looks small ♪ ♪ And two little people, you and I ♪ ♪ We don't count at all ♪ Kinda scrawny and pale, picking at my food ♪ ♪ And lovesick like any other guy ♪ ♪ I'd throw away my sweater and dress up like a dude ♪ ♪ In a dickey and a collar and a tie ♪ ♪ If I loved you -But you don't?

-No.

I don't.

♪ But somehow I can see ♪ Just exactly how I'd be ♪ If I loved you ♪ Time and again, I would try to say ♪ ♪ All I'd want you to know ♪ If I loved you ♪ Words wouldn't come in an easy way ♪ ♪ Round in circles I'd go ♪ Longing to tell you ♪ But afraid and shy ♪ I'd let my golden chances ♪ Pass me by ♪ Soon you'd leave me ♪ Off you would go in the mist of day ♪ ♪ Never, never to know ♪ How I loved you ♪ If I loved you ♪ If I loved you [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] -Hello, everyone.

I'm Joanna Ampil.

[ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

That was Patrick Wilson and Lily Kerhoas performing "If I Loved You" from "Carousel."

[ Cheers and applause ] Now to a musical that was first presented in 1957 live on American television to an audience of 107 million.

More than half the country watched the live-TV debut of a young Julie Andrews.

[ Cheers and applause ] It was remade for television twice.

The first had an all-star cast led by Lesley Ann Warren, and the next set a new standard for representation with Brandy and Whitney Houston taking the leads.

The show was Rodgers and Hammerstein's version of "Cinderella."

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪ I'm as mild and as meek as a mouse ♪ ♪ When I hear a command, I obey ♪ ♪ But I know of a spot in my house ♪ ♪ Where no one can stand in my way ♪ ♪ In my own little corner ♪ In my own little chair ♪ I can be whatever I want to be ♪ ♪ On the wing of my fancy ♪ I can fly anywhere ♪ And the world will open its arms to me ♪ ♪ I'm a young Norwegian princess or a milkmaid ♪ ♪ I'm the greatest prima donna in Milan ♪ ♪ I'm an heiress who has always had her silk made ♪ ♪ By her own flock of silkworms in Japan ♪ ♪ I am lost in the jungle ♪ All alone and unarmed ♪ When I meet a lioness in her lair ♪ ♪ Then I'm glad to be back ♪ In my own little corner ♪ All alone ♪ In my own little chair [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Ev'rythin's up to date in Kansas City ♪ ♪ They've gone about as fur as they c'n go ♪ ♪ They went and built a skyscraper seven stories high ♪ ♪ About as high as a buildin' outta grow ♪ ♪ Ev'rythin's like a dream in Kansas City ♪ ♪ It's better than a magic-lantern show ♪ ♪ You can turn the radiator on whenever you want some heat ♪ ♪ With ev'ry kind o' comfort, ev'ry house is all complete ♪ ♪ You c'n walk to privies in the rain an' never wet yer feet ♪ ♪ They've gone about as far as they can go ♪ -♪ They've gone about as far as they can go ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -Alright!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ Yee-haw!

♪♪ Ha ha!

Here's what I picked up.

♪♪ -Well, I know her.

-All I did.

♪♪ ♪♪ Yee-haw!

Alright!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -Here we go!

Big fill!

Alright!

♪♪ 1, 2, 3, 4!

♪♪ Yee-haw!

[ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

[ Cheers and applause ] -Hello!

Hello, everybody!

[ Cheers and applause ] Are you having a good time out there?

[ Cheers and applause ] That's what I like to hear.

Hi!

I'm Marisha Wallace, and what an evening this is turning out to be!

[ Applause ] Yes!

Now, Rodgers and Hammerstein's work appeals to every generation.

Their shows are always a good time, and to prove it, here's a good friend of mine to share some more of that R&H love.

Please welcome back to the stage Mr. Michael Ball.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ Some enchanted evening ♪ You may see a stranger ♪ You may see a stranger across a crowded room ♪ ♪ And somehow you know ♪ You know even then ♪ That somehow you'll see her again and again ♪ ♪ Some enchanted evening ♪ Someone may be laughing ♪ You may hear her laughing across a crowded room ♪ ♪ And night after night ♪ As strange as it seems ♪ The sound of her laughter will sing in your dreams ♪ ♪ Who can explain it?

♪ Who can tell you why?

♪ Fools give you reasons ♪ Wise men never try ♪ Some enchanted evening ♪ When you find your true love ♪ When you hear her call you across a crowded room ♪ ♪ Then fly to her side ♪ And make her your own ♪ Or all through your life ♪ You may dream all alone ♪ Once you have found her ♪ Never let her go ♪ Once you have found her ♪ Never let her ♪ Go [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] Good evening.

I'm Michael Ball, and this really has been some enchanted evening, hasn't it?

Oh!

Do you know something?

I have never been so nervous in my life.

I'm the only one up here I've never heard of.

[ Laughter ] And to be singing that song...

I've never, ever sung it before.

I want you to listen to something.

This is Richard Rodgers talking about his writing process in his very own words.

-You want people to like the songs.

You want people to like everything you do.

If you didn't, you wouldn't be human.

And you'd like to walk along the street and hear some kid whistling a tune that you wrote.

This is one of the most gratifying sensations in the world."

-My God, do we like his tunes!

[ Laughs ] We've been singing them 80 years now.

Andrew Lloyd Webber once called "Some Enchanted Evening" the greatest song ever written.

He should know -- he's written one or two himself.

And tonight, I'm sure he's gonna tell me how I could've performed it better.

Will you please welcome another EGOT.

They're like buses -- you wait all day for one, and then two just turn up!

Here he is, the one, the very, very, very special Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber!

Thank you.

[ Cheers and applause ] -I gotta say...

I gotta say, first...

This is the most unfair thing that I've ever been asked to do.

I mean, my tears in my eyes...

I'm afraid, "Some Enchanted Evening" I think is simply the greatest song ever, ever written.

And I will stand by that.

And you did it very, very well... -Thank you very much!

-...from what I could hear in the wings there.

It sounded really good, but I mean -- -Let me leave you to talk to the ladies and gentlemen.

-Well, I, you know...

I could talk for hours and hours about Rodgers and Hammerstein.

-Please don't.

[ Laughter ] -I'll see you later, mate.

But the thing about that lyric, I mean, it's just that it's so simple.

"Fools can explain it, wise men never try."

And when people talk about musicals, and they say, "What's the secret of a musical?"

I say, "Just think about that lyric."

I mean, "Fools give you reasons, wise men never try."

But that is one of the greatest, greatest melodies, and I'm just listening tonight to Rodgers, I mean, who I think is the finest melodist, really, of the 20th century.

I'm sorry, I get very emotional when I talk about Richard Rodgers, and it's just one of those things.

And let's just say, before we go into the wonderful medley we're going to do of "The Sound Of Music" now, and I must say thank you to Simon Lee and the fantastic orchestra... [ Cheers and applause ] I... [ Cheers and applause continue ] I would not even have begun a career in musical theater without Rodgers and Hammerstein.

So it's a great, great joy to introduce Lucy St. Louis, who was a wonderful, wonderful Christine for us in "Phantom Of The Opera," and she's going to be doing a tribute to "The Sound Of Music."

But let us just think of how fantastic Rodgers and Hammerstein were, and what an extraordinary, extraordinary contribution they gave us to musical theater.

And without you, Dick, and without -- that's all I can say -- I don't think I'd have ever done it.

So, thank you for coming.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ My day in the hills ♪ Has come to an end, I know ♪ A star has come out ♪ To tell me it's time to go ♪ But deep in the dark green shadows ♪ ♪ Are voices that urge me to stay ♪ ♪ So I pause, and I wait, and I listen ♪ ♪ For one more sound ♪ For one more lovely thing ♪ That the hills might say ♪ The hills are alive ♪ With the sound of music ♪ With songs they have sung for a thousand years ♪ ♪ The hills fill my heart ♪ With the sound of music ♪ My heart wants to sing every song it hears ♪ ♪ My heart wants to beat like the wings of the birds ♪ ♪ That rise from the lake to the trees ♪ ♪ My heart wants to sigh like a chime that flies ♪ ♪ From the church on a breeze ♪ To laugh like a brook when it trips and falls ♪ ♪ Over stones in its way ♪ To sing through the night ♪ Like a lark who is learning to pray ♪ ♪ I go to the hills ♪ When my heart is lonely ♪ I know I will hear ♪ What I heard before ♪ My heart will be blessed ♪ With the sound of music ♪ And I'll sing ♪ Once more ♪ Once more [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Doe, a deer, a female deer -♪ Ray, a drop of golden sun -♪ Me, a name I call myself -♪ Far, a long, long way to run ♪ -♪ Sew, a needle pulling thread ♪ -♪ La, a note to follow sew -♪ Tea, a drink with jam and bread ♪ -♪ That will bring us back to do ♪ -♪ A deer, a female deer -You sing!

-♪ Ray, a drop of golden sun -I can't hear you!

-♪ Me, a name I call myself -♪ Far, a long, long way to run ♪ -♪ Sew, a needle pulling thread ♪ -♪ A needle pulling thread -♪ La, a note to follow sew -♪ A note to follow sew -♪ Tea, a drink with jam and bread ♪ -♪ That will bring us back to do ♪ -♪ Do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do -♪ So-do [ Cheers and applause ] -Good job!

-♪ High on a hill was a lonely goatherd ♪ ♪ Layee odl, layee odl layee oo ♪ ♪ Loud was the voice of the lonely goatherd ♪ ♪ Layee odl, layee odl layee oo ♪ ♪ Folks in a town that was quite remote heard ♪ ♪ Layee odl, layee odl layee oo ♪ ♪ Lusty and clear from the goatherd's throat heard ♪ ♪ Layee odl, layee odl layee oo ♪ ♪ O ho lay-dee odl lee o ♪ O ho lay-dee odl ay ♪ O ho lay-dee odl lee o ♪ Hodl odl lee-o-lay!

♪ Happy are they, lay dee o ladee lee o ♪ ♪ O lay dee o day dee lay dee o ♪ ♪ Soon, the duet will become a trio ♪ ♪ Layee odl layee odl lay ♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee-ee -♪ Hodi lay-eeee ♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ Hodi lay-ee -♪ O-de-layee odl lee-ee odl lay ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Perhaps I had a wicked childhood ♪ ♪ Perhaps I had a miserable youth ♪ ♪ But somewhere in my wicked, miserable past ♪ ♪ There must have been a moment of truth ♪ ♪ For here you are, standing there, loving me ♪ ♪ Whether or not you should ♪ So, somewhere in my youth or childhood ♪ ♪ I must have done something good ♪ ♪ Nothing comes from nothing ♪ Nothing ever could ♪ For somewhere in my youth or childhood ♪ ♪ I must have done something ♪ Something ♪ Good [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Edelweiss ♪ Edelweiss ♪ Every morning, you greet me ♪ Small and white ♪ Clean and bright -♪ You look happy to meet me -♪ Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow ♪ ♪ Bloom and grow forever -♪ Edelweiss ♪ Edelweiss -♪ Bless my homeland forever -♪ Edelweiss ♪ Edelweiss ♪ Every morning, you greet me -♪ Small and white -♪ Clean and bright -♪ You look happy to meet me -♪ Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow ♪ -♪ Bloom and grow forever -♪ Edelweiss ♪ Edelweiss ♪ Bless my homeland ♪ Forever [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ Climb ev'ry mountain ♪ Search high and low ♪ Follow ev'ry byway ♪ Ev'ry path you know ♪ Climb ev'ry mountain ♪ Ford ev'ry stream ♪ Follow ev'ry rainbow ♪ Till you find your dream ♪ A dream that will need ♪ All the love you can give ♪ Ev'ry day of your life ♪ For as long as you live ♪ Climb ev'ry mountain ♪ Ford ev'ry stream ♪ Follow ev'ry rainbow ♪ Till you find your dream ♪ A dream that will need ♪ All the love you can give ♪ Ev'ry day of your life ♪ For as long as you live ♪ Climb ev'ry mountain ♪ Ford ev'ry stream ♪ Follow ev'ry rainbow ♪ Till you find your ♪ Dream [ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ To find out more about this and other Great Performances programs visit pbs.org slash great performances find us on Facebook and follow us on X.

