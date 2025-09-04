- [Narrator] This is the most powerful weapons system known at this time.

(cannon fires) - [Narrator] This is the first combat submarine, cutting-edge technology.

- [Announcer] The science that helped shape history.

- They have never experienced or seen anything like this.

(explosion booms) - Doing experiments, shooting these weapons helps give us a better understanding of the soldiers who fought the American Revolution, - [Announcer] "Revolutionary War Weapons" on NOVA.

(dramatic music)