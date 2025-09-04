Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Preview: Season 52 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
How did a ragtag army defeat the most powerful army in the world to win American independence? Discover the key military technologies that helped propel the colonies to victory, from the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine.
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Preview: Season 52 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
How did a ragtag army defeat the most powerful army in the world to win American independence? Discover the key military technologies that helped propel the colonies to victory, from the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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- [Narrator] This is the most powerful weapons system known at this time.
(cannon fires) - [Narrator] This is the first combat submarine, cutting-edge technology.
- [Announcer] The science that helped shape history.
- They have never experienced or seen anything like this.
(explosion booms) - Doing experiments, shooting these weapons helps give us a better understanding of the soldiers who fought the American Revolution, - [Announcer] "Revolutionary War Weapons" on NOVA.
(dramatic music)
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S52 Ep7 | 4m 57s | A team of experts put an 18th-century musket to the test — revealing how deadly it really was. (4m 57s)
The World’s First Combat Submarine
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S52 Ep7 | 10m 49s | Its nickname was the “Turtle”. (10m 49s)
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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.