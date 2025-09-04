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Revolutionary War Weapons Preview

Preview: Season 52 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.

How did a ragtag army defeat the most powerful army in the world to win American independence? Discover the key military technologies that helped propel the colonies to victory, from the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine.

04/09/2025

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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.

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How Deadly Was the Musket?

How Deadly Was the Musket?

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S52 Ep7 | 4m 57s | A team of experts put an 18th-century musket to the test — revealing how deadly it really was. (4m 57s)

The World’s First Combat Submarine

The World’s First Combat Submarine

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S52 Ep7 | 10m 49s | Its nickname was the “Turtle”. (10m 49s)

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