Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone” Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Johannes Brahms was a quiet, private person, but he lived a full life, bearing a responsibility he didn’t want, a woman he couldn’t be with, and a legacy he couldn’t live up to. Scott Yoo journeys across Germany with pianist Elisabeth Brauss and cellists Johannes Moser and Max Hornung to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...
Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone” Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Johannes Brahms was a quiet, private person, but he lived a full life, bearing a responsibility he didn’t want, a woman he couldn’t be with, and a legacy he couldn’t live up to. Scott Yoo journeys across Germany with pianist Elisabeth Brauss and cellists Johannes Moser and Max Hornung to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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I'm Scott Yoo.
Now Hear This: Johannes Brahms.
One of the greatest composers the world has ever known.
He lived a life worthy of a novel with a woman he couldn't have.
If he couldn't have Clara, he didn't want anyone else.
Come with me across Germany to see how how Johannes Brahms lived Free, but Alone on Now Hear This on Great Performances.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st mvt.
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep11 | 2m 42s | Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st movement. (2m 42s)
Now Hear This Season 7 Preview
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep11 | 27s | Take a look at what we explore in season 7 of "Now Hear This. (27s)
The Story of Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep11 | 5m 32s | Elisabeth Brauss and Scott Yoo discuss the relationship between Schumann and Brahms. (5m 32s)
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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...