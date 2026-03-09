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Now Hear This – “Brahms: Free But Alone” Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 11 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.

Johannes Brahms was a quiet, private person, but he lived a full life, bearing a responsibility he didn’t want, a woman he couldn’t be with, and a legacy he couldn’t live up to. Scott Yoo journeys across Germany with pianist Elisabeth Brauss and cellists Johannes Moser and Max Hornung to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.

04/10/2026

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st mvt.

Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st mvt.

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep11 | 2m 42s | Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms' Double Concerto, 1st movement. (2m 42s)

Now Hear This Season 7 Preview

Now Hear This Season 7 Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep11 | 27s | Take a look at what we explore in season 7 of "Now Hear This. (27s)

The Story of Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms

The Story of Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep11 | 5m 32s | Elisabeth Brauss and Scott Yoo discuss the relationship between Schumann and Brahms. (5m 32s)

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

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