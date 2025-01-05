Skip to Main Content

To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Michael Flatley

Season 7 Episode 708 | 26m 46sVideo has Closed Captions

Celebrated Irish dancer, Michael Flatley, shares his journey in producing work he loves.

05/01/2025 | Rating TV-G

He is one of the world’s most celebrated and successful dancers and is the creator of Riverdance. Michael Flatley shares his early beginnings in Chicago and how he produced and starred in Lord of the Dance, a production that would have a 25-year run worldwide. From a pub in Dublin, Ireland, Michael shares his creative journey to produce work that he loves and unveils secrets he has learned.

To Dine For with Kate Sullivan is presented by your local public television station.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television

How to Watch To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

To Dine For with Kate Sullivan is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

