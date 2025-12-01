-Austin City Limits presents a full hour of magic with Kacey Musgraves.

-♪ But you got dark energy, something I cannot see ♪ ♪ And I've got to take care of myself ♪ ♪ I found a deeper well ♪♪♪ ♪ If I cry just a little ♪ ♪ And then laugh in the middle ♪ ♪ If I hate you, then I love you ♪ ♪ Then I change my mind ♪ ♪ If I need just a little ♪ ♪ More time to deal with the fact ♪ ♪ You should've treated me right ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ -Austin City Limits celebrates 50 years.

-This is Austin City Limits.

♪♪♪ -Thank you so much, everybody.

♪♪♪ [ Crowd chanting ] -Austin City Limits.

-Alright, Austin, Texas.

-1, 2, 3, rock!

-Alright, alright, alright.

Thank you very much.

-50 years of Austin City Limits!

-Celebrating 50 years of great music, it's Austin City Limits.

[ Cheers and applause ] Now the deeply personal songs of Kacey Musgraves.

♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ -♪ I saw a sign ♪ ♪ Or an omen ♪ ♪ On the branches in the morning ♪ ♪ It was right ♪ ♪ After I ♪ ♪ Lost a friend without warning ♪ ♪ Words unsaid ♪ ♪ Scarlet red ♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you bringing me a message from the other side?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you telling me I'm on somebody's mind ♪ ♪ Don't leave me ♪ ♪ Behind ♪ ♪ I took a walk ♪ ♪ In the city ♪ ♪ To clear my head for a moment ♪ ♪ Turned my collar ♪ ♪ To the wind ♪ ♪ On the street, it was blowing ♪ ♪ And there he was ♪ ♪ Above my head ♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you bringing me a message from the other side?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you telling me I'm on somebody's mind?

♪ ♪ Don't leave me ♪ ♪ Behind ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Are you just watching and waiting for spring?

♪ ♪ Or do you have some kind of magic to bring?

♪ ♪ Are you just watching and waiting for spring?

♪ ♪ Or do you have some kind of magic to bring?

♪ ♪ Are you just watching and waiting for spring?

♪ ♪ Or do you have some kind of magic?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you bringing me a message from the other side?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you telling me I'm on somebody's mind?

♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you bringing me a message from the other side?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪ Are you telling me I'm on somebody's mind?

♪ Are you bringing me a message from the other side?

♪ ♪ Cardinal ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ My Saturn has returned ♪ ♪ When I turned 27 ♪ ♪ Everything started to change ♪ ♪ It took a long time, but I learned ♪ ♪ There's two kinds of people ♪ ♪ One is a giver ♪ ♪ And one's always trying to take ♪ ♪ All they can take ♪ ♪ So I'm saying goodbye ♪ ♪ To the people that I feel are real good at wasting my time ♪ ♪ No regrets, baby ♪ ♪ I just think that maybe you go your way and I'll go mine ♪ ♪ It's been a real good time ♪ ♪ But you got dark energy, something I cannot see ♪ ♪ And I've got to take care of myself ♪ ♪ I found a deeper well ♪ ♪ I used to wake and bake ♪ ♪ Roll out of bed, hit the gravity bong that I made ♪ Sorry, Nana.

♪ And start the day ♪ ♪ For a while, it got me by ♪ ♪ Everything I did seemed better when I was high ♪ ♪ I don't know why ♪ ♪ So I'm getting rid of the habits ♪ ♪ That I feel are real good at wasting my time.

♪ No regrets, baby ♪ ♪ I just think that maybe it's natural when things lose their shine ♪ ♪ So other things can glow ♪ ♪ I've gotten older, now I know ♪ ♪ How to take care of myself ♪ What did we find?

-♪ I found a deeper well ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ When I was growing up ♪ ♪ We had what we needed, shoes on our feet ♪ ♪ But the world was as flat as a plate ♪ ♪ And that's okay ♪ ♪ The things I was taught only took me so far ♪ ♪ Had to figure the rest out myself ♪ ♪ But then I found ♪ ♪ I found a deeper well ♪ ♪ Mm-hmm ♪ ♪ Mm ♪ ♪ Mm-mmmm ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Welcome.

It is such an honor to be kicking off the 50th season of ACL tonight.

[ Cheers and applause ] The thing about this moment right here is that we're all somehow alive in this universe, together at this present moment, and that -- that's a miracle.

That's amazing.

And this moment right here will never happen again.

So let's be as present as possible together.

I'm so glad to be here.

Thank you for having me.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ When the wind blows, it can push you around ♪ ♪ It can shake you ♪ ♪ Maybe you can show me ♪ ♪ It seems like you know how ♪ ♪ To not let it faze you ♪ ♪ If I didn't wanna take control ♪ ♪ I could let go ♪ ♪ Maybe one day ♪ ♪ I'll learn how to sway ♪ ♪ Most of the time, all the thoughts in my mind ♪ ♪ Keep me running ♪ ♪ Show me a place where I can just think of nothing ♪ ♪ If I surrender, if I let go ♪ ♪ Will you hold me?

♪ Maybe one day ♪ Let's sway together.

♪ I'll learn how to sway ♪ ♪ Like a palm tree in the wind ♪ ♪ I won't break ♪ ♪ I'll just bend ♪ ♪ And I'll sway ♪ ♪ I'll sway ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll sway ♪ ♪ Yeah, yeah ♪ ♪ Like a palm tree in the wind ♪ ♪ I won't break, I'll just bend ♪ ♪ And I'll sway ♪ ♪ I'll sway ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll sway ♪ ♪ Oh, yeah ♪ ♪ Ooh, yeah ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll ♪ ♪ I'll sway ♪ ♪ Ooh, yeah ♪ ♪ Ooh, yeah ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ You guys really came through on that.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪ Made some breakfast, made some love ♪ ♪ This is what dreams are made of ♪ ♪ On a cloudy Monday morning ♪ ♪ Summer's gone, and you're still here ♪ ♪ For both of us, it's been a year ♪ ♪ A tidal wave without a warning ♪ ♪ Please don't make me regret ♪ ♪ Opening up that part of myself ♪ ♪ That I've been scared to give again ♪ ♪ Be good to me, and I'll be good to you ♪ ♪ But please don't be too good to be true ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ In my mind, we're in New York ♪ ♪ You had never been before ♪ ♪ But, baby, now it's our town ♪ ♪ I'll admit that I'm deep ♪ ♪ But I don't know how else to be ♪ ♪ And I don't want to slow down ♪ ♪ Please don't make me regret ♪ ♪ Opening up that part of myself ♪ ♪ That I've been scared to give again ♪ ♪ Be good to me, and I'll be good to you ♪ ♪ But please don't be too good to be true ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Made some breakfast, made some love ♪ ♪ If this is what dreams are made of ♪ ♪ Please don't wake me ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ Alright, ACL.

Should we throw it back a little bit?

[ Cheers and applause ] Yeah?

♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ I was just coasting, never really going anywhere ♪ ♪ Caught up in a web, I was getting kind of used to staying there ♪ ♪ And out of the blue ♪ ♪ I fell for you ♪ ♪ And now you're lifting me up instead of holding me down ♪ ♪ Stealing my heart, instead of stealing my crown ♪ ♪ Untangled all the strings 'round my wings that were tied ♪ ♪ I didn't know him and I didn't know me ♪ ♪ Cloud nine was always out of reach ♪ ♪ Now I remember what it feels like to fly ♪ ♪ You give me butterflies ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Kiss full of color, makes me wonder where you've always been ♪ ♪ I was hiding in doubt till you brought me out of my chrysalis ♪ ♪ And I came out new ♪ ♪ All because of you ♪ ♪ And now you're lifting me up instead of holding me down ♪ ♪ Stealing my heart, instead of stealing my crown ♪ ♪ Untangled all the strings 'round my wings that were tied ♪ ♪ I didn't know him and I didn't know me ♪ ♪ Cloud nine was always out of reach ♪ ♪ Now I remember what it feels like to fly ♪ What?

-♪ You give me butterflies ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Give me butterflies ♪ ♪ Ooh, ooh, ooh ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪ And now you're lifting me up instead of holding me down ♪ ♪ Stealing my heart, instead of stealing my crown ♪ ♪ Untangled all the strings 'round my wings that were tied ♪ ♪ I didn't know him and I didn't know me ♪ ♪ Cloud nine was always out of reach ♪ ♪ Now I remember what it feels like to fly ♪ ♪ You give me butterflies ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪ You give me butterflies ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Sundown and I'm lonely in this house ♪ ♪ It's feeling one-dimensional to me ♪ ♪ We've been trying hard to figure out ♪ ♪ Give and take and how to be ♪ ♪ And don't you see?

♪ ♪ I would give you everything that you wanted ♪ ♪ And I would never ask for any of it back ♪ ♪ And if I could take only as much as I needed ♪ ♪ I would take everything you had ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Sunrise and you're lying next to me ♪ ♪ Wrap me in your arms like I'm made of glass ♪ ♪ I need all your love, not just one piece ♪ ♪ Hoping that it ain't too much ♪ ♪ For me to ask ♪ ♪ 'Cause I would give you everything that you wanted ♪ ♪ I would never ask for any of it back ♪ ♪ And if I could take only as much as I needed ♪ ♪ I would take everything you have ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Don't wanna share, I want it all all of the time ♪ ♪ Tell me right now you feel the same ♪ and that you're mine ♪ ♪ Baby, don't you know?

♪ ♪ I'd give you everything that you wanted ♪ ♪ And I would never ask for any of it back ♪ ♪ And if I could take only as much as I needed ♪ ♪ I would take everything ♪ ♪ I would take everything you had ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Every last thing ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] This song wasn't written -- It wasn't written in the name of pushing buttons.

Like, I just was kind of observing the world around me and just doing my job as a songwriter.

And it happened to come out in the form of a country song, and that country song ended up getting banned from country radio and censored at the CMAs.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ If you save yourself for marriage, you're a bore ♪ ♪ If you don't save yourself for marriage, you're a horrible person ♪ ♪ If you won't have a drink, then you're a prude ♪ ♪ But they'll call you a drunk as soon as you down the first one ♪ ♪ If you can't lose the weight, then you're just fat ♪ ♪ But if you lose too much, then you're on crack ♪ ♪ You're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't ♪ ♪ So you might as well just do whatever you want ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] So... ♪ Make lots of noise ♪ ♪ Kiss lots of boys ♪ ♪ Or kiss lots of girls if that's something you're into ♪ ♪ When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight ♪ ♪ Roll up a joint ♪ ♪ And follow your arrow wherever it points at ♪ ♪ Follow your arrow wherever it points ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪♪♪ [ Whistling ] ♪ If you don't go to church, you'll go to hell ♪ ♪ If you're the first one on the front row, you're self-righteous son of a ♪ ♪ Can't win for losing, you'll just disappoint them ♪ ♪ Just cause you can't beat 'em don't mean you should join them ♪ ♪ So make lots of noise ♪ ♪ Kiss lots of boys ♪ ♪ Or kiss lots of girls if that's something you're into ♪ ♪ When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight ♪ ♪ Roll up a joint ♪ ♪ Or don't ♪ ♪ And follow your arrow wherever it points ♪ ♪ Follow your arrow wherever it points ♪ ♪ Just say what you think and love who you love ♪ ♪ Because you just get so many trips around the sun ♪ ♪ Yeah, you only ♪ ♪ You only live once ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ [ Whistling ] ♪ So make lots of noise ♪ ♪ Kiss lots of boys ♪ ♪ Or kiss lots of girls if that's what you're into ♪ ♪ When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight ♪ ♪ Roll up a joint ♪ ♪ And follow your arrow wherever it points, yeah ♪ ♪ Follow your arrow wherever ♪ ♪ Wherever it points ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you so much.

Happy Pride Month.

Honestly, one of the greatest compliments that anyone's ever given me -- I hear this from time to time -- is someone who comes up and says, "I grew up in a really small town, I grew up country, and I also grew up gay, and it never felt like I was able to, like, enjoy or be invited to the country-music party.

And it always made me sad.

Until you came along, and you made me feel like I was invited."

So... [ Cheers and applause ] If there is a divine hand or someone on the telephone, this is what I would say to them.

♪♪♪ ♪ Even something as small as an apple ♪ ♪ It's simple and somehow complex ♪ ♪ Sweet and divine ♪ ♪ The perfect design ♪ ♪ Can I speak to the architect?

♪ ♪ There's a canyon that cuts through the desert ♪ ♪ Did it get there because of a flood?

♪ ♪ Was it devised or were you surprised ♪ ♪ When you saw how grand it was?

♪ ♪ Was it thought out at all or just paint on a wall?

♪ ♪ Is there anything that you regret?

♪ ♪ I don't understand ♪ ♪ Are there blueprints or plans?

♪ ♪ Can I speak to the architect?

♪ ♪ Sometimes, I look in the mirror ♪ ♪ And wish I could make a request ♪ ♪ Could I pray it away?

♪ ♪ Am I shapeable clay?

♪ ♪ Or is this as good as it gets?

♪ ♪ One day, you're on top of the mountain ♪ ♪ So high that you'll never come down ♪ ♪ Then the wind at your back carries ember and ash ♪ ♪ That burned your whole house to the ground ♪ ♪ Was it thought out at all or just paint on the wall?

♪ ♪ Is there anything that you regret?

♪ ♪ I don't understand ♪ ♪ Are there blueprints or plans?

♪ ♪ Can I speak to the architect?

♪ ♪ Oh, oh, oh ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ Oh, oh, oh, oh ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ I thought that I was too broken ♪ ♪ Maybe too hard to love ♪ ♪ I was in a weird place, then I saw the right face ♪ ♪ And the stars and the planets lined up ♪ ♪ Does it happen by chance, is it all happenstance?

♪ ♪ Do we have any say in this mess?

♪ ♪ Is it too late to make some more space?

♪ ♪ Can I speak to the architect?

♪ ♪ This life that we make, is it random or fate?

♪ ♪ Can I speak to the architect?

♪ ♪ Is there an architect?

♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ We spent all day where the north wind blows ♪ ♪ And you bought me a lavender rose ♪ ♪ Put it in water when we got home ♪ ♪ That's what heaven is ♪ ♪ No tears to cry and nothing to mourn ♪ ♪ Wearing your shirt so tattered and torn ♪ ♪ Lyin' in your arms, so safe and warm ♪ ♪ That's what heaven is ♪ ♪ I don't care for money or fame ♪ ♪ All for you, I'd give it away ♪ ♪ The way you sound when you call my name ♪ ♪ That's what heaven is ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Nobody knows where we go when we die ♪ ♪ Maybe we'll ride white horses in the sky ♪ ♪ And if we don't, then, darling, tonight ♪ ♪ That's what heaven is ♪ ♪ If all I have is the light in your eyes ♪ ♪ That's what heaven is ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ When it rains, it pours ♪ ♪ But you didn't even notice ♪ ♪ It ain't raining anymore ♪ ♪ It's hard to breathe when all you know is ♪ ♪ The struggle of staying above the rising waterline ♪ ♪ Well, the skies have finally opened ♪ ♪ The rain and wind stop blowing ♪ ♪ But you're stuck out in the same old storm again ♪ ♪ You hold tight to your umbrella ♪ ♪ But, darling, I'm just trying to tell you ♪ ♪ That there's always been a rainbow hanging over your head ♪ ♪ If you could see what I see ♪ ♪ You'd be blinded by the colors ♪ ♪ Yellow, red and orange and green ♪ ♪ And at least a million others ♪ ♪ So tie up the boat ♪ ♪ Take off your coat ♪ ♪ And take a look around ♪ ♪ 'Cause the skies have finally opened ♪ ♪ The rain and wind stopped blowing ♪ ♪ But you're stuck out in the same old storm again ♪ ♪ You hold tight to your umbrella ♪ ♪ But, darling, I'm just trying to tell you ♪ ♪ That there's always been a rainbow hanging over your head ♪ ♪ Mmmm-mmmm ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ So tie up the boat ♪ ♪ Take off your coat ♪ ♪ And take a look around ♪ ♪ Everything is alright now ♪ ♪ Because the skies have finally opened ♪ -♪ The rain and wind stopped blowing ♪ ♪ But you're stuck out in the same old storm again ♪ ♪ Let go of your umbrella ♪ ♪ 'Cause, darling, I'm just trying to tell you ♪ ♪ That there's always been a rainbow hanging over your head ♪ ♪ Yeah, there's always been a rainbow hanging over your head ♪ ♪ Mmmm-mmmm ♪ ♪ It'll all be alright ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] John Whitt back there on the piano.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ -[ Speaking indistinctly ] -...with a ray of sunshine.

Is it, folks?

Is it, folks?

Is it, folks?

Is it, folks?

♪♪♪ -The twists and turns... -Before you know it, you're speaking into a place you don't recognize.

-♪ It was a fun, strange summer ♪ ♪ I rolled on ♪ ♪ Didn't think of you ♪ ♪ Lost touch ♪ ♪ With each other ♪ ♪ Fall came ♪ ♪ And I had to move ♪ ♪ Moving backwards ♪ ♪ Hurt comes after ♪ ♪ Healing doesn't happen in a straight line ♪ ♪ If I cry just a little ♪ ♪ And then laugh in the middle ♪ ♪ If I hate you and I love you ♪ ♪ Then I change my mind ♪ ♪ If I need just a little ♪ ♪ More time to deal with the fact that you should have treated me right ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ To touch somebody ♪ ♪ You know I tried ♪ ♪ To make that you ♪ ♪ And when you lied ♪ ♪ And said you didn't want me ♪ ♪ Tell me, what was I supposed to do?

♪ ♪ Moving on, was feeling strong ♪ ♪ But healing doesn't happen in a straight line ♪ ♪ If I cry just a little ♪ ♪ And then love in the middle ♪ ♪ If I hate you and I love you ♪ ♪ Then I change my mind ♪ ♪ If I need just a little ♪ ♪ More time to deal with the fact that you should have treated me right ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ If I die just a little ♪ ♪ Inside just a little ♪ ♪ If I want you and I call you ♪ ♪ Then I change my mind ♪ ♪ If I need just a little ♪ ♪ More time to deal with the fact that I should have treated you right ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ If I hate you and I love you ♪ ♪ Then I change my mind ♪ ♪ If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact that you should have treated me right ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ I'm more than just a little justified ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Born in a hurry, always late ♪ ♪ Haven't been early since '88 ♪ ♪ Texas is hot, I can be cold ♪ ♪ Grandma cried when I pierced my nose ♪ ♪ Good in a glass, good on green ♪ ♪ Good when you're putting your hands all over me ♪ ♪ I'm alright With a slow burn ♪ ♪ Taking my time, let the world turn ♪ ♪ I'm gonna do it my way, it'll be alright ♪ ♪ If we burn it down and it takes all night ♪ ♪ It's a slow burn ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪ Oh, oh, oh ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ In Tennessee, the sun's going down ♪ ♪ But in Beijing, they're heading out to work ♪ ♪ You know the bar down the street don't close for an hour ♪ ♪ We should take a walk and look at all the flowers ♪ ♪ 'Cause I'm alright with a slow burn ♪ ♪ Taking my time, let the world turn ♪ ♪ I'm gonna do it my way, it'll be alright ♪ ♪ If we burn it down and it takes all night ♪ ♪ It's a slow burn ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Whatever feels good ♪ ♪♪♪ [ Vocalizing ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Old soul, waitin' my turn ♪ ♪ I know a few things, but I still got a lot to learn ♪ ♪ So I'm alright with a slow burn ♪ ♪ A slow burn ♪ ♪ A slow burn ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] So, we're going to leave each other with these -- these good vibes as we go back out into the world.

[ Cheers and applause ] I have the best fans in the entire world.

You guys are so full of positivity and light and love.

And I appreciate that.

So let's sing this one together.

Thank you.

♪ Woke up in Austin ♪ ♪ Smiled with the rising sun ♪ ♪ Three little birds ♪ ♪ By my doorstep ♪ ♪ Singing sweet songs ♪ ♪ Melodies pure and true ♪ ♪ Saying, "This is my message to you" ♪ ♪ Singing, don't worry about a thing ♪ ♪ 'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Baby, don't worry about a thing ♪ ♪ Because every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪ As of this morning ♪ ♪ Smile at the rising sun ♪ ♪ Three little birds ♪ ♪ By my doorstep ♪ ♪ And singing sweet songs ♪ ♪ Melodies pure and true ♪ ♪ Sayin, "This is my message to you" ♪ ♪ Singing, don't worry about a thing ♪ ♪ Because every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Baby, don't worry about a thing ♪ ♪ 'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Oh, oh ♪ ♪ It's gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Mmm-mmm-mmm ♪ ♪ It's gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Singing, don't worry ♪ -♪ About a thing ♪ -♪ 'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Baby, don't worry about a thing ♪ ♪ 'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Mmm-mmm-mmm ♪ ♪ It's gonna be alright ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Mmm-mmm-mmm ♪ ♪ It's gonna be alright ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪♪♪ ♪ Ooh, ooh ♪ ♪ It's gonna be alright ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪ It ain't easy ♪ ♪ It ain't easy to love someone ♪ ♪ I've been trying ♪ ♪ And I found out that it's easier said than done ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Austin City Limits, 50th season.

This has been so amazing.

Thank you so much.

We love you.

Give some love to this incredible band here tonight.

[ Cheers and applause ] Amazing band and crew.

Show yourself some love, too.

[ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

We'll see you next time.

We appreciate you.

Get home safe.

I gotta go.

See you real soon.

Thank you.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] For me, this album is just about connecting to the core of the human experience, you know, and just kind of finding my way through life and finding my way through all these, you know, relationships and love and falling out of love and all these things.

Naturally, I think, after kind of the arc of where my albums have gone, I just felt a big pull back toward the organic and the warm and kind of paring things back and working with a more, like, muted palette.

At the root of me is -- you know, I grew up singing very Western -- you know, Western swing, country music, very simple music.

And I love many, many other things.

But I just think, with this record, it was about less is more and -- I don't know -- just this -- painting this landscape in this, like, really warm, organic environment and just sort of letting the lyrics, like, really speak for themselves.

♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪ ♪♪♪