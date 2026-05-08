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"Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel" Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 17 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert at Union Chapel.

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.

05/08/2026

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

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Josh Groban performs "Brucia la Terra" from "The Godfather Part III"

Josh Groban performs "Brucia la Terra" from "The Godfather Part III"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep17 | 3m 4s | Josh Groban performs "Brucia la Terra" from "The Godfather Part III." (3m 4s)

Josh Groban Performs "Sweeney Todd" & "Into the Woods" Sondheim Mash-Up

Josh Groban Performs "Sweeney Todd" & "Into the Woods" Sondheim Mash-Up

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep17 | 4m 31s | Josh Groban performs Sondheim favorites "Not While I'm Around" and "Children Will Listen." (4m 31s)

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

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