♪ Take a look at me now Enjoy one of your favorite singers, Josh Groban, ♪♪ at London's historic and intimate Union Chapel, where he performs a warm and wonderful mix of new songs and treasured classics.

♪From both sides now ♪♪ ♪ Like a bridge Spend a very personal and emotional evening at Union Chapel with Josh Groban... ♪ You raise me up on Great Performances.

♪ To more than I can be