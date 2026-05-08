"Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 17 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert at Union Chapel.
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...
"Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 17 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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♪ Take a look at me now Enjoy one of your favorite singers, Josh Groban, ♪♪ at London's historic and intimate Union Chapel, where he performs a warm and wonderful mix of new songs and treasured classics.
♪From both sides now ♪♪ ♪ Like a bridge Spend a very personal and emotional evening at Union Chapel with Josh Groban... ♪ You raise me up on Great Performances.
♪ To more than I can be
Josh Groban performs "Brucia la Terra" from "The Godfather Part III"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep17 | 3m 4s | Josh Groban performs "Brucia la Terra" from "The Godfather Part III." (3m 4s)
Josh Groban Performs "Sweeney Todd" & "Into the Woods" Sondheim Mash-Up
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep17 | 4m 31s | Josh Groban performs Sondheim favorites "Not While I'm Around" and "Children Will Listen." (4m 31s)
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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...