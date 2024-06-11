Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview
Preview: Season 51 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.
When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, things get very weird. Take a wild ride through the quantum world, from the discoveries that reveal its strange rules to the amazing technologies it unlocks – with more powerful possibilities to come.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Kaia and Jonathan Goldstein...
Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview
Preview: Season 51 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, things get very weird. Take a wild ride through the quantum world, from the discoveries that reveal its strange rules to the amazing technologies it unlocks – with more powerful possibilities to come.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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(exciting music) - Quantum physics completely changed the way we used to live into the way we live now.
- [Narrator] The tiniest mysteries.
- We need to know how things interact on a fundamental level to do big things.
- [Narrator] Are sometimes the weirdest.
- [Physicist] Entanglement is this stubborn... - Disturbing.
- Interesting and the most confusing.
- Part of what it means to describe how nature works.
- [Narrator] "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" on NOVA.
(exciting music) (logo chimes)
How Atomic Clocks Keep Perfect Time
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S51 Ep14 | 2m 15s | Atomic clocks use quantum physics and the resonant frequency of atoms, like cesium, to define time. (2m 15s)
The Most Baffling Idea in Physics, Explained
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S51 Ep14 | 3m 33s | Quantum entanglement defies our everyday understanding of reality. (3m 33s)
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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Kaia and Jonathan Goldstein...