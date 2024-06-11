(exciting music) - Quantum physics completely changed the way we used to live into the way we live now.

- [Narrator] The tiniest mysteries.

- We need to know how things interact on a fundamental level to do big things.

- [Narrator] Are sometimes the weirdest.

- [Physicist] Entanglement is this stubborn... - Disturbing.

- Interesting and the most confusing.

- Part of what it means to describe how nature works.

- [Narrator] "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" on NOVA.

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