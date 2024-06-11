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Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview

Preview: Season 51 Episode 14 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.

When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, things get very weird. Take a wild ride through the quantum world, from the discoveries that reveal its strange rules to the amazing technologies it unlocks – with more powerful possibilities to come.

11/06/2024

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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Kaia and Jonathan Goldstein...

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How Atomic Clocks Keep Perfect Time

How Atomic Clocks Keep Perfect Time

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S51 Ep14 | 2m 15s | Atomic clocks use quantum physics and the resonant frequency of atoms, like cesium, to define time. (2m 15s)

The Most Baffling Idea in Physics, Explained

The Most Baffling Idea in Physics, Explained

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S51 Ep14 | 3m 33s | Quantum entanglement defies our everyday understanding of reality. (3m 33s)

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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Quantum" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Kaia and Jonathan Goldstein...

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