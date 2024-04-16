(flame whooshing) - [Control] And we have lift off.

(dramatic music) - [Narrator] They're some of the biggest discoveries in science.

- Trying to understand what dark matter is and what dark energy is.

(dramatic music) - [Narrator] And the biggest mysteries left to solve.

(dramatic music continues) - We have no clue about what this stuff is, but it is profoundly important.

- [Narrator] "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos", on Nova.

(mysterious dramatic music)