Decoding the Universe: Cosmos Preview
Preview: Season 51 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
How big is the universe? Will it ever end? Why is so much of it made of mysterious dark matter and energy? See how mind-bending discoveries over the past 50 years have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Hoveida Family Foundation, and...
Decoding the Universe: Cosmos Preview
Preview: Season 51 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
How big is the universe? Will it ever end? Why is so much of it made of mysterious dark matter and energy? See how mind-bending discoveries over the past 50 years have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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(flame whooshing) - [Control] And we have lift off.
(dramatic music) - [Narrator] They're some of the biggest discoveries in science.
- Trying to understand what dark matter is and what dark energy is.
(dramatic music) - [Narrator] And the biggest mysteries left to solve.
(dramatic music continues) - We have no clue about what this stuff is, but it is profoundly important.
- [Narrator] "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos", on Nova.
(mysterious dramatic music)
The Deepest Underground Lab in the U.S.
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S51 Ep8 | 1m 44s | A team of researchers hunt for dark matter deep underground in the Black Hills of South Dakota. (1m 44s)
How Vera Rubin broke barriers in astronomy
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S51 Ep8 | 4m 4s | Vera Rubin's work provided convincing evidence for a mysterious substance, dark matter. (4m 4s)
- Science and Nature
"Wilding" tells the story of a couple who bet on nature for the future of their English estate.
- Science and Nature
Capturing the splendor of the natural world, from the African plains to the Antarctic ice.
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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Hoveida Family Foundation, and...