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Decoding the Universe: Cosmos Preview

Preview: Season 51 Episode 8 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

How big is the universe? Will it ever end? Why is so much of it made of mysterious dark matter and energy? See how mind-bending discoveries over the past 50 years have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

04/16/2024

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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Hoveida Family Foundation, and...

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The Deepest Underground Lab in the U.S.

The Deepest Underground Lab in the U.S.

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S51 Ep8 | 1m 44s | A team of researchers hunt for dark matter deep underground in the Black Hills of South Dakota. (1m 44s)

How Vera Rubin broke barriers in astronomy

How Vera Rubin broke barriers in astronomy

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S51 Ep8 | 4m 4s | Vera Rubin's work provided convincing evidence for a mysterious substance, dark matter. (4m 4s)

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Major Funding for "Decoding the Universe: Cosmos" is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Margaret and Will Hearst, the Hoveida Family Foundation, and...

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