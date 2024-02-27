Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
What if asteroids, long feared as destroyers of life, were key to our existence? Explore a revolutionary theory that these violent collisions provided the essential ingredients – water, minerals, and energy – needed to jumpstart life on Earth.
- [Narrator] Asteroids, agents of destruction, but in early Earth, did they make life possible?
- Asteroids could have delivered the building blocks of life.
- Through ancient rock... - Woohoo!
- [Narrator] Moon, craters and asteroids.
- [Host] The early Earth was a big experimental laboratory doing prebiotic chemistry.
- [Narrator] A radical theory of life's beginning.
- I did not believe what I was seeing.
- [Narrator] "Were Asteroids the Spark of Life?"
on Nova.
(dramatic music)
