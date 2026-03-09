♪ Purple rain, purple rain Get ready for musical excitement with Nicole Scherzinger.

♪ I don't want to wear this no more From lead vocalist with the Pussycat Dolls ♪ Be better to West End and Broadway musical award winner... Laurence and Tony!

And now at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Treat yourself to An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, ♪ So I put a spell on you on Great Performances.