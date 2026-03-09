"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 21 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her first major UK solo show in 13 years. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Scherzinger sings a mix of beloved Broadway standards and pop hits from her career as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.
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Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Preview: Season 53 Episode 21 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her first major UK solo show in 13 years. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Scherzinger sings a mix of beloved Broadway standards and pop hits from her career as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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♪ Purple rain, purple rain Get ready for musical excitement with Nicole Scherzinger.
♪ I don't want to wear this no more From lead vocalist with the Pussycat Dolls ♪ Be better to West End and Broadway musical award winner... Laurence and Tony!
And now at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Treat yourself to An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, ♪ So I put a spell on you on Great Performances.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S53 Ep21 | 2m 33s | Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret." (2m 33s)
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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...