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"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview

Preview: Season 53 Episode 21 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.

Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her first major UK solo show in 13 years. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Scherzinger sings a mix of beloved Broadway standards and pop hits from her career as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.

05/22/2026

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

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Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"

Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S53 Ep21 | 2m 33s | Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret." (2m 33s)

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Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue...

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