Skip to Main Content

Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"

Preview: Season 44 Episode 9 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.

See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment. An orangutan spends eight years teaching her baby the ways of jungle living, and a crab becomes the ultimate chemist to create the perfect home for her crablets.

02/25/2026

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous ClimbNew

A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous Climb

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep9 | 2m 36s | A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males. (2m 36s)

Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of HornbillsNew

Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep9 | 3m 12s | This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection. (3m 12s)

Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula

Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep9 | 2m 54s | Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways. (2m 54s)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?