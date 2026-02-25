Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment. An orangutan spends eight years teaching her baby the ways of jungle living, and a crab becomes the ultimate chemist to create the perfect home for her crablets.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment. An orangutan spends eight years teaching her baby the ways of jungle living, and a crab becomes the ultimate chemist to create the perfect home for her crablets.
Next time, parents navigate the complex world of jungles, doing all they can to protect and provide for the next generation.
But some jungles are now being transformed in ways that make raising young almost impossible.
This is Parenthood.
A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous Climb
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep9 | 2m 36s | A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males. (2m 36s)
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep9 | 3m 12s | This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection. (3m 12s)
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep9 | 2m 54s | Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways. (2m 54s)
