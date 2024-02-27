Skip to Main Content

Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.

Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands. In Zambezi, wild dogs must focus the energy of their unruly teenagers for survival, and in India, an expecting langur learns parenting skills by babysitting.

How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs

How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep6 | 2m 57s | When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together. (2m 57s)

Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young

Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S44 Ep6 | 3m 15s | Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest? (3m 15s)

