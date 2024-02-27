Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands. In Zambezi, wild dogs must focus the energy of their unruly teenagers for survival, and in India, an expecting langur learns parenting skills by babysitting.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands. In Zambezi, wild dogs must focus the energy of their unruly teenagers for survival, and in India, an expecting langur learns parenting skills by babysitting.
- Dedication, ingenuity and teamwork.
This is what it takes to be a parent on our planet.
Success has perhaps the greatest of consequences.
It ensures the future of life on earth.
This is parenthood.
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep6 | 2m 57s | When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together. (2m 57s)
Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep6 | 3m 15s | Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest? (3m 15s)
