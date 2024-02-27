Skip to Main Content

Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.

Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes. A frog dad scales giant Amazonian trees with tadpoles on his back, while an elephant mom must choose between the safety of her baby and the quest for water and food.

02/11/2026

Elephant Mom Saves Baby From Flood

Clip: S44 Ep7 | 2m 52s | Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross. (2m 52s)

Fish Parenting 101: Mom vs. Dad

Clip: S44 Ep7 | 2m 33s | Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young. (2m 33s)

Frog Dad Goes to Extreme Heights

Clip: S44 Ep7 | 3m 8s | This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles. (3m 8s)

