Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Preview: Season 44 Episode 7 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes. A frog dad scales giant Amazonian trees with tadpoles on his back, while an elephant mom must choose between the safety of her baby and the quest for water and food.
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and...
How to Watch Nature
Nature is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Explore More Ways to WatchBring the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home with classic NATURE episodes.
- Next time, parents navigate the ever-changing world of fresh water.
(water sloshing) Through floods and droughts, they persevere to raise the next generation.
(birds squeaking) This is Parenthood.
Elephant Mom Saves Baby From Flood
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep7 | 2m 52s | Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross. (2m 52s)
Fish Parenting 101: Mom vs. Dad
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep7 | 2m 33s | Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young. (2m 33s)
Frog Dad Goes to Extreme Heights
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S44 Ep7 | 3m 8s | This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles. (3m 8s)
